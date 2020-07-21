Jurassic Park Trilogy Leaving Peacock for Netflix in August

Despite just launching across the country a week ago, NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service is already set to lose some of its biggest movies, including Jurassic Park. The Universal-owned franchise has bounced around from streaming service to streaming service over the years, making it clear that everyone out there wants a piece of the dinosaur action. However, the launch of Peacock hinted that the bouncing may have been over, since the rights belong to Universal. That isn't the case, at least not yet.

All three Jurassic Park movies are going to be leaving Peacock on July 31st, along with Shrek, The Matrix, The Mummy, and a few other popular films. In the case of Jurassic Park, this isn't some curation tactic by Peacock, but rather an ongoing streaming contract. They'll be heading to Netflix to stream for an undisclosed amount of time.

Netflix announced on Monday that it would be getting all three Jurassic Park movies on August 1st, the day after they leave Peacock. The tweet featured pictures of the lead actresses from all three films: Laura Dern, Julianne Moore, and Tea Leoni.

The original Jurassic Park trilogy returns to Netflix US on August 1 pic.twitter.com/bfkY43DJQH — Netflix (@netflix) July 20, 2020

The original Jurassic Park trilogy consists of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III. The two recent Jurassic World movies aren't included in any of these deal. Furthermore, Jurassic World doesn't have a streaming home anywhere. Perhaps Peacock could announce the arrival of those two movies to make up for the loss of Jurassic Park and the other departing films.

This Jurassic news is surely going to be exciting for Netflix subscribers, as the franchise remains immensely popular nearly 30 years after its debut. On the other hand, Peacock subscribers are sure to be disappointed, especially after the service just launched a matter of days ago.

Was launching a streaming service with the knowledge that you'd lose one of your cornerstone film franchises just two weeks later really a great idea? Maybe the folks at Peacock were too caught up in whether or not they could to think about whether or not they should.

