Jurassic World 3 Casts DeWanda Wise

The third movie in the latest Jurassic Park trilogy is set to be released in 2021 and will see the return of Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing. It was recently announced that the upcoming Jurassic World 3 will feature old favorites Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), but the exciting casting news doesn’t stop there. According to Variety, the film just cast DeWanda Wise, who is best known for starring in Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It, in a leading role.

In addition to She’s Gotta Have It, Wise has also been seen in The Twilight Zone reboot, the Netflix film Someone Great, and has appeared in episodes of many series, including Boardwalk Empire and The Good Wife. Wise hasn’t posted about the casting news on social media yet, but you can follow her on Instagram here.

The new dinosaur adventure film will see the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also helmed Jurassic World before J.A. Bayona took over for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The upcoming movie was set up heavily by the events of Fallen Kingdom as well as the recently released short film Battle at Big Rock, which shows the state of society across the United States now that dinosaurs are roaming free on the North American continent.

“Battle At Big Rock is a short film that takes place one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom,” Trevorrow explained in an interview with Collider. “It’s about a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where the last film ended. There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans.”

Trevorrow went on to explain that everything has been building up to Jurassic World 3, and that he’s finally getting to make the movie he’s planned on since he first got the gig with the first film.

“The world is bigger than just the characters we’ve been following in the films,” Trevorrow explained. “We’ve finally taken the story off Isla Nublar, we wanted to show a glimpse of that new reality. If this really happened, you’d see a series of random disconnected incidents that would create a pattern of chaos. I wanted to see one of those incidents.”

Jurassic World 3 is currently scheduled to premiere on June 11, 2021.