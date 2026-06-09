Kurt Russell to Make First-Ever Convention Appearance at Fan Expo Chicago

Fan-favorite actors, performers, and directors are still getting in on appearances at fan conventions, so much so that it’s becoming more and more rare to find a celebrity who doesn’t make an appearance at them. Now, another beloved star is throwing their hat in the ring, with Fan Expo confirming that Kurt Russell, star of The Thing, Escape From New York, Big Trouble in Little China, Tombstone, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, will officially be making his first-ever convention appearance this August for FAN EXPO Chicago.

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Russell is poised to not only offer autograph signings and photo ops for fans, but also appear live on stage for a panel. Thanks to his iconic characters like Snake Plissken, R.J. MacReady, and Jack Burton, Russell has been in high demand for a fan convention appearance. The star showing up for FAN EXPO Chicago will mark his return to the Windy City as well, having filmed one of his other iconic movie roles in the city with 1991’s Backdraft. Kurt Russell experiences can be purchased starting Thursday, June 11, at 10 a.m. CT. on FANEXPOChicago.com.

Kurt Russell Making First Ever Con Appearance This Year

“I’m looking forward to making my first convention appearance at FAN EXPO Chicago,” said Russell. “After all these years, it’ll be a new experience for me, and I’m excited to meet the fans who have supported my work and to see what makes these events very special for so many.”

“Kurt Russell is a true icon, and we’re delighted that he chose FAN EXPO for this exciting debut and singular appearance,” says Andrew Moyes, Vice President, FAN EXPO HQ. “Bringing him to FAN EXPO Chicago for a once-in-a-lifetime experience is something we have worked incredibly hard to make happen, and we cannot wait for our fans to experience this.”

Russell won’t be the only icon set to appear at FAN EXPO Chicago this August, in fact he’ll be present at the event along with his longtime collaborator John Carpenter, having made four feature films (and the Elvis TV Movie) together. Two more of their collaborators will also appear, with both Nick Castle (co-writer on Escape From New York and Escape From LA) and Dean Cundy (cinematographer on The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China, and Escape From New York). So fans of these films have a great opportunity to meet four of the key collaboartors all in one plays.

Other celebrities set to appear include Lethal Weapon stars Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, Karl Urban and the cast of The Boys, Star Trek legend William Shatner, and the 25th Anniversary Reunion of the four Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings film trilogy (Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd). FAN EXPO Chicago kicks off August 14 – 16 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.