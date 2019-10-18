Laura Dern Reveals Her Excitement at Returning for Jurassic World 3

The Jurassic Park franchise has been expanded in some interesting – and slightly controversial – ways in recent years with the first two Jurassic World films. But earlier this year, it was revealed that the upcoming third film will take that into a whole new territory, with the return of original franchise stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. While the exact details surrounding their return are currently a mystery, it sounds like fans have reason to get pretty darn excited. Dern addressed the Jurassic Park reunion in a recent interview with GamesRadar, and revealed that the plans for the franchise have some really interesting potential.

“I’m very excited to see how it will all weave together,” Dern explained. “But I know it’s a deep intent both of [director] Colin [Trevorrow] and the entire tribe, including Steven Spielberg, to pay homage to the original and where the franchise has gone from there. The idea of bringing back the original cast, in a really beautiful way, it sounds amazing… the idea of being back with Sam [Neill] and Jeff [Goldblum] sounds like a dream.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The exact plot of Jurassic World 3 remains a mystery, especially after the recently-released short film Battle at Big Rock.

“When I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie,” Chris Pratt, who portrays Owen Grady in the franchise, shared earlier this year. “I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. ‘Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs, but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?’ And we jump forward and it’s like, ‘Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.’ [Director Colin Trevorrow’s] been working his butt off on it and it’s going to be pretty epic.”

“I’m kind of a one movie at a time kind of guy, so my eyes are on this one,” Trevorrow revealed earlier this year. “And it’s a celebration of everything that has existed in the franchise up until now.”

Are you excited to see Laura Dern and company reunite in Jurassic World 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Jurassic World 3 does not currently have a release date.