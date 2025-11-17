Jurassic World 5 Using a Scrapped Jurassic Park 4 Idea Is More Plausible Than Ever

There’s a reason the script for the unrealized Jurassic Park 4 was scrapped, but elements of the controversial story could now plausibly be revived for the much-anticipated sequel to Jurassic World Rebirth. Adapted for the screen by Steven Spielberg in 1993, Jurassic Park kick-started a franchise that imagined what would happen if dinosaurs were made de-extinct in the present day. This is fertile ground for rich storytelling, and, despite some hiccups, the Jurassic franchise is still going strong, now including three Jurassic Park and four Jurassic World movies, and one more has recently been confirmed.

Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and Jurassic Park III (2001) followed Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Ellie Sattler, scientists and palaeontologists brought to a collection of islands where John Hammond and his genetics company, InGen, managed to resurrect a selection of dinosaurs. Chaos ensued, but this didn’t stop capitalism, as Jurassic World (2015) revealed the doomed theme park was built anyway. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), Jurassic World Dominion (2022), and Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) expanded the franchise into some interesting corners, but an early draft for Jurassic Park 4 would have changed the story irreversibly.

John Sayles’ Unrealized Jurassic Park 4 Included Human/Dinosaur Hybrids

After the military arrived on Isla Nublar and pteranodons were shown to be flying away from the island in Jurassic Park III, a script for a sequel was drafted by John Sayles that would have featured the spread of dinosaurs around the world. Sayles (Piranha, Battle Beyond the Stars, Men of War) developed drafts of the script for Jurassic Park 4 that, notably and controversially, featured the appearance of human/dinosaur hybrids. Jurassic Park’s dinosaurs were grown using dino DNA found in prehistoric amber spliced with frog DNA, so it wouldn’t have been a reach to include human DNA, too.

These early scripts saw dinosaur DNA being given to soldiers to give them the traits of certain dinosaur species. This, however, was considered too outlandish for the Jurassic Park franchise, even back in the noughties. Jurassic Park III also marked a satisfying conclusion for the original trilogy, and following it up with such a ridiculous story would have ruined what had already been built. Steven Spielberg had originally planned for human/dinosaur hybrids to appear in Jurassic Park III, and this vision might now be have the perfect opportunity to be realized after Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic World Rebirth Actually Set Up Human/Dinosaur Hybrids Perfectly

Acclaimed filmmaker Gareth Edwards (Monsters, Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) joining the Jurassic franchise revitalized it after some dodgy reviews for Jurassic World Dominion. Edwards’ Jurassic World Rebirth, boasting a seriously impressive cast, featured a mostly-standalone story as a group of mercenaries and palaeontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) venture illegally to Île Saint-Hubert to gather the DNA of three specific dinosaurs. This DNA could be used to create a revolutionary cardiovascular disease treatment, implying the successfully-collected dinosaur DNA would be injected into humans.

Shockingly, and perhaps inadvertently, this perfectly lays the foundations for John Sayles’ unrealized ideas for a Jurassic Park movie to be brought to life in a more realistic way. Humans being injected with dino DNA from mosasaurus, titanosaurus, and quetzalcoatlus could definitely have some side effects, which could include giving the subjects some dinosaur-like qualities. If a story such as this is kept grounded, somewhat-realistic, and based in the grittier themes established in Jurassic World Rebirth, it could actually work on-screen, and the confirmation of Rebirth’s sequel — with much of its creative team returning — makes this quite an exciting prospect.

Jurassic World 5 Could Be the Weirdest Jurassic Park Project Yet

In the November issue of his newsletter, industry inside Jeff Sneider reported that a sequel to Jurassic World Rebirth is being planned. Gareth Edwards and his creative team are in “final negotiations” to return, while it’s also expected that Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey will reprise their Rebirth roles in the sequel after surviving Île Saint-Hubert. Rebirth has been deemed an improvement on the other Jurassic World movies, so it would be fantastic to see this cast and crew return, and they might be the only people capable of making the weirdest possible storyline actually believable.

Bailey’s Henry Loomis returned to the mainland with dinosaur DNA in Jurassic World Rebirth, and there are dinosaurs roaming around all across the world after they were released in Fallen Kingdom. This means it should be easy for a military corporation or genetics company to acquire dinosaur DNA, and the idea of this having medical purposes explains why it might be injected into humans. What the consequences of this might be remain to be seen, but this could lead to the strangest and most outlandish Jurassic story ever being brought to life. We kind of hope it happens.

