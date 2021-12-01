Jurassic World: Dominion Rating Officially Revealed

As fans wait to catch a glimpse of the film’s first official trailer, Jurassic World: Dominion has gotten one step closer to release, as the MPA has confirmed that the film is rated PG-13. This shouldn’t come as much surprise to any fan of the series, given that all entries have earned the same rating, with Dominion earning the rating due to “intense sequences of action, some violence, and language.” Between the film earning an official rating and director Colin Trevorrow previously confirming that the film had locked picture, the arrival of a trailer can be expected imminently. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing and are joined by Academy Award winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm. The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Colin Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Back in 2015, Jurassic World completely revived the dormant Jurassic Park franchise, serving as a sequel while also introducing an entirely new cast of characters. With the upcoming Dominion, director Trevorrow aims to unite the entire legacy of the series that kicked off in 1993, promising that original cast members like Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum play an important part of the narrative.

“Ellie and Grant and Malcolm are on this full adventure, they’re a huge part of it, and equal partners to Owen and Claire and Maisie and our new characters we’ve brought in,” Trevorrow confirmed with IGN. “The challenge of a movie like that is to give every character their due, to honor everybody. That’s part of what this prologue is about; I felt that if we didn’t have this in the story, that the T-Rex wasn’t being honored. She’s a character too.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to hit theaters on June 11, 2022.

