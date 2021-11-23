Jurassic World: Dominion Director Promises Legacy Cast Are a “Huge Part” of New Movie

While the dinosaurs and special effects that brought them to life in the original Jurassic Park are understandably a key component of the series’ success, yet so was that film’s cast, with stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum all set to appear together for the first time since the debut film with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. Despite all performers having appeared in various sequels, director of the new film Colin Trevorrow promises that the trio is a significant component of the adventure, as opposed to merely being cameos. Jurassic World: Dominion lands in theaters on June 10, 2022.

“Ellie and Grant and Malcolm are on this full adventure, they’re a huge part of it, and equal partners to Owen and Claire and Maisie and our new characters we’ve brought in,” Trevorrow confirmed with IGN. “The challenge of a movie like that is to give every character their due, to honor everybody. That’s part of what this prologue is about; I felt that if we didn’t have this in the story, that the T-Rex wasn’t being honored. She’s a character too.”

Following the original film, Goldblum took the spotlight in the first sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, while Neill returned to star in Jurassic Park III, which also featured a brief appearance by Dern. While 2015’s Jurassic World was assuredly a sequel, it attempted to serve as the debut of an all-new cast of characters, including Chris Pratt’s Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire, though it did see BD Wong reprise his role from the 1993 film. Goldblum would then go on to have a cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, with news that the trio is more integral to the overall story sure to excite audiences.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing and are joined by Academy Award winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm. The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Colin Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Check out Jurassic World: Dominion when it lands in theaters on June 10, 2022.

