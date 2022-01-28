Jurassic World Producer on a Live-Action Jurassic TV Series

Life finds a way, but chances of a live-action Jurassic television series may have just gone extinct. Frank Marshall, producer of Universal’s Jurassic World franchise and husband of Jurassic Park franchise producer Kathleen Kennedy, reveals there’s been “no discussion” of letting dinosaurs roam the small screen — at least, not in live-action. Along with Steven Spielberg and Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow, Marshall is a producer of Amblin and DreamWorks Animation’s Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, a CG-animated spinoff series airing on Netflix. In a new interview with /Film, Marshall says the big beasts are staying on the big screen.

“No, I’m really just focused on the movies. So I haven’t really thought about that. There’s been no discussion of that,” Marshall said when asked about a live-action Jurassic Park or Jurassic World television series. “As I say, we have the animated series [Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous]. I think that’s plenty for now.”

Amblin once plotted Escape from Jurassic Park, an animated sequel series spinning out of 1993’s Jurassic Park, and a cartoon spinoff of Spielberg’s 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park. A third ‘toon, Jurassic Park: Chaos Effect, also went extinct before Universal brought Camp Cretaceous to life in 2020.

Universal previously spun off the Jason Bourne film franchise produced by Marshall into Treadstone, canceled after one season on USA Network, and the blockbuster Purge franchise into The Purge, canceled after two seasons on USA Network. Jurassic World contemporaries to make the jump to the small screen in recent years include Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars franchises, as well as the Godzilla Monster-Verse offshoot stomping its way to Apple TV+.

In this summer’s Jurassic World Dominion — reuniting Jurassic Park alums Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) — dino-wranglers Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) return when dinosaurs once again roam the Earth.

“It’s the start of a new era,” Marshall said in a previous interview about Dominion. “The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope.”

Jurassic World Dominion roars into theaters on June 10.