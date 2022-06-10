Jurassic World: Dominion to Reveal Origin of Jurassic Park's T-Rex

✖

The entire concept of Jurassic Park and its sequels is that it features bringing extinct animals back to life in a contemporary setting, but the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion is set to deliver audiences something the franchise has never seen, as it's going back to depict a time when dinosaurs really did rule the Earth. While it might be more than a year away from landing in theaters, the upcoming IMAX screenings of F9 will come with a five-minute sneak peek at Dominion, which includes visiting the Cretaceous Period and will feature the actual Tyrannosaurus rex that was cloned for the original Jurassic Park. Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022.

"It was always part of the story. I really wanted to not just tell an origin story for the T-Rex that we love, but to really put into visual terms this story that we've been told for 30 years about how dinosaurs were made from DNA fossilized in amber," director Colin Trevorrow shared with Empire. "Sometimes we put a human face on things — I wanted to put a dinosaur’s face on things and see what actually went down. And now canonically we know that the dinosaur that we love, the T-Rex, was brutally murdered by the Giganotosaurus. And that's part of the story we're telling for the film."

Given that the film series feels just as much a part of the fantasy genre as the realm of sci-fi, this means that the franchise can take some liberties with scientific fact. Additionally, in the decades since the series debuted, research has resulted in new theories about the creatures becoming widespread, with Trevorrow also noting that the new film will finally feature feathered dinosaurs.

"We have our first feathered dinosaur, the Oviraptor. I feel like that's going to be a bit of a headline for those who care about paleontological accuracy," the filmmaker pointed out. "Another one [with feathers], which is the one in the picture, is the Moros intrepidus. That one showed up maybe two years ago. It probably popped up into your feed, that people found a tiny, T-Rex-like feathered dinosaur. And that was one of the quickest turnarounds that we've had, from discovery to putting it on screen."

Of the other beasts in the sequence, Trevorrow detailed, "We start with the Dreadnoughtus, which was discovered not long ago, those bones. And it's one of the great things about being able to rip dinosaurs from the headlines, that we're able to see something exciting and do some research on it, then build a model and put it in the movies. The Quetzalcoatlus, which we've never seen before, which is much bigger than a Pteranodon. We're following this massive Quetzalcoatlus, and then it lands and you see all these Pteranodons at its feet like birds, and you realize how big the thing is."

