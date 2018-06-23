‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Opens Big at the Box Office

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is opening big at the box office this weekend, taking first place.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom earned $54 million on Friday, including a hefty $15.3 million in Thursday night previews. This has set the film up for a stellar $144 million debut weekend from 4,475 theater locations in North America.

That total surpasses previous projections for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which expected the film to open somewhere between $130 million and $140 million.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opened internationally two weeks ago. In China alone, the film has earned $170 million, which matches its production budget. Overall, the film has earned $466 million from 51 international markets.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the fifth film in the Jurassic franchise and a direct sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World. Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as their characters attempt to rescue the dinosaurs still trapped on Isla Nublar, the former location of the Jurassic World park before a volcanic eruption kills them all.

JA Boyana steps in to direct the sequel from a script written by Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World, and Derek Connolly. Trevorrow also produced the film alongside Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg. The film has received a mixed reception from critics.

Last week’s box office winner, Incredibles 2, slides into second place with $79 million in its second weekend, which brings the film’s total to $293 million.

After weeks of jockeying for position, Deadpool 2 finally gets back ahead of Solo: A Star Wars Story on the box office chart. Deadpool 2 will come in at fifth place with $5 million for the weekend, pushing the film past the $300 million mark to $304 million.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will earn $4.3 million and land in sixth place. The film will finally cross the $200 million mark for a $202 million domestic total.

Keep reading to see the full top ten list at this weekend’s box office.

1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Opening Weekend

Friday: $59 million

Weekend: $144 million

Three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinosaurs, while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by JA Bayona and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong, Jeff Goldblum, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, Isabella Sermon, and Geraldine Chaplin joining the cast.

2. Incredibles 2

Week Two

Friday: $24.3 million

Weekend: $79.4 million

Total: $348.8 million

Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transistion for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.

3. Ocean’s 8

Week Three

Friday: $3.4 million

Weekend: $11.3 million

Total: $99.9 million

Five years, eight months, 12 days and counting — that’s how long Debbie Ocean has been devising the biggest heist of her life. She knows what it’s going to take — a team of the best people in the field, starting with her partner-in-crime Lou Miller. Together, they recruit a crew of specialists, including jeweler Amita, street con Constance, suburban mom Tammy, hacker Nine Ball, and fashion designer Rose. Their target — a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million.

Ocean’s 8 is directed by Gary Ross and stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter.

4. Tag

Week Two

Friday: $2.4 million

Weekend: $7.9 million

Total: $30 million

One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for a no-holds-barred game of tag — risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. This time, the game coincides with the wedding of the only undefeated player. What should be an easy target soon becomes an all-out war as he knows they’re coming to get him.

Tag is directed by Jeff Tomsic and written by Rob McKittrick and Mark Steilen. The film stars Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Jon Hamm Jeremy Renner, Annabelle Wallis, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones, and Leslie Bibb.

5. Deadpool 2

Week Six

Friday: $1.48 million

Weekend: $5.1 million

Total: $304 million

Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool joins forces with three mutants — Bedlam, Shatterstar, and Domino — to protect a boy from the all-powerful Cable.

Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch from a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds stars as Deadpool alongside Josh Brolin as Cable, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Julian Dennison as Firefist, Zazie Beetz as Domino, T.J. Miller as Weasel, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jack Kesy as Black Tom Cassidy.

The film is the eleventh in the 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies franchise and lays the groundwork for the upcoming X-Force movie.

6. Solo: A Star Wars Story

Week Five

Friday: $1.2 million

Weekend: $4.3 million

Total: $202.4 million

Young Han Solo finds adventure when he joins a gang of galactic smugglers, including a 196-year-old Wookie named Chewbacca. Indebted to the gangster Dryden Vos, the crew devises a daring plan to travel to the mining planet Kessel to steal a batch of valuable coaxium. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission — the Millennium Falcon.T

Directed by Ron Howard, Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany

7. Hereditary

Week Three

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $3.4 million

Total: $34.6 million

When Ellen passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.

Hereditary is directed by Ari Aster and stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, and Gabriel Byrne.

8. Superfly

Week Two

Friday: $957,000

Weekend: $3.1 million

Total: $15.1 million

Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack from a crazed rival. Hoping for one last score, Priest and his partner travel to Mexico to arrange a deal. The career criminal now finds himself trying to outmaneuver the cartel, two corrupt police officers and all the double-crossers that threaten his path to freedom.

Superfly is a remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly. The remake is directed by Director X and written by Alex Tse and stars Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Michael K. Williams, Lex Scott Davis, and Jennifer Morrison.

9. Avengers: Infinity War

Week Nine

Friday: $703,000

Weekend: $2.4 million

Total: $669.3 million

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

10. Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Week Three

Friday: $545,000

Weekend: $1.8 million

Total: $4.1 million

For over thirty years, Fred Rogers, an unassuming minister, puppeteer, writer and producer was beamed daily into homes across America. In his beloved television program, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred and his cast of puppets and friends spoke directly to young children about some of life’s weightiest issues, in a simple, direct fashion. There hadn’t been anything like Mr. Rogers on television before and there hasn’t been since.

Though he may be best known today as a soft-spoken, cardigan-wearing children’s television host, in reality, Fred Rogers’ career represents a sustained attempt to present a coherent, beneficent view about how we should best speak to children about important matters and how television could be used as a positive force in our society.

In Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (Twenty Feet from Stardom) looks back on the legacy of Fred Rogers, focusing on his radically kind ideas. While the nation changed around him, Fred Rogers stood firm in his beliefs about the importance of protecting childhood. Neville pays tribute to this legacy with the latest in his series of highly engaging, moving documentary portraits of essential American artists.