Jurassic World Dominion and Extended Edition Get Peacock Premiere Date

Streaming service Peacock is home to a number of beloved Universal Pictures titles, and with Jurassic World Dominion having just landed on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD, fans have wondered when it could premiere on the streaming service, with that premiere date having been unveiled. Next month, not only will fans be able to watch the theatrical edition of Jurassic World Dominion, but also the all-new extended edition, which contains 14 minutes of additional footage incorporated back into the narrative, as well as Peacock hosting other behind-the-scenes features. Both versions of Jurassic World Dominion will premiere on the service on September 2nd.

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Fans can also look forward to an all-new extended edition, featuring 14 extra minutes of the film and an alternate opening. In addition to the Extended Version, the exclusive special edition includes captivating behind-the-scenes content chronicling the making of the movie from beginning to end, the original short film Battle at Big Rock, and much more, for the perfect movie night at home.

Just recently, Trevorrow himself explained why he thinks audiences should check out the extended version of the film in lieu of the theatrical cut.

"It's something that, as a concept, I know can feel indulgent," Trevorrow explained to ComicBook.com of director's cuts. "And it can feel like, 'Well, you know, they just couldn't let anything go.' This was a different scenario. We had a finished film and we were in a scenario where we were asked to take out a good chunk of the movie, ultimately 14 minutes of the movie. So to have to go and try to figure out which of your darlings to kill, which can go. It really wasn't that I went back and did a director's cut, it's just that we have been honestly given a gift of being able to share the original film."

He added, "If you choose to become a filmmaker and you get into a scenario where people are spending hundreds of millions of dollars on your movie, there are a lot of interests there. There are a lot of people who are making business decisions that need to serve many needs. So you have to figure out how to navigate that and it's kind of part of the job. They don't teach you how to do it in film school."

Jurassic World Dominion is out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD now and hits Peacock on September 2nd.

