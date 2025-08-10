Jurassic World Rebirth Beats Two of the Best Fantasy Movies Ever at the Box office

Jurassic World Rebirth‘s box office run isn’t extinct just yet. 40 days after stomping into theaters, Universal’s seventh entry in the Jurassic franchise has crossed $800 million at the global box office, outgrossing July competitors Superman ($578 million to date) and The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($434 million) to prove, once again, that dinosaurs still rule the Earth. That includes Middle Earth and the Wizarding World, as Rebirth has taken a bite out of the top 100 domestic earners of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite losing over 1,600 theaters since its July 2 opening, Jurassic World Rebirth added an estimated $4.7 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $326.8 million and $473.1 million overseas for a global cume of $799.9 million. Weapons topped the box office with $42.5 million, holding off fellow newcomer Freakier Friday at $29 million.

This weekend pushed Rebirth past the domestic totals of 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone ($317.8 million) and 2001’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring ($318.6 million), which have dropped to No. 99 and 97, respectively, on the top 100 domestic films list. Jurassic World Rebirth is currently at No. 92 after eclipsing superhero fare like 2008’s Iron Man ($318.6 million), 2018’s Deadpool 2 ($324.5 million), and 2016’s Suicide Squad ($325.1 million). The only other 2025 movies to make it onto the list are A Minecraft Movie ($423.9 million), Lilo & Stitch ($421.6 million), and Superman ($331.2 million).

2015’s Jurassic World, which revived the Jurassic Park franchise from amber, is still the dinosaur franchise’s highest-grossing installment and 11th overall domestically at $652.2 million. 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, at No. 41, took in $417.7 million in North America, just above the $415.4 million of 1993’s original Jurassic Park. 2022 trilogy ender Jurassic World Dominion earned $376.8 million and eventually surpassed a billion, while Rebirth will ultimately end its run north of $800 million globally.

So far, that’s the fourth-biggest box office haul of the year behind China’s Ne Zha 2 ($2.2 billion) and Hollywood’s Lilo & Stitch ($1 billion) and A Minecraft Movie ($955.1 million).

In Jurassic World Rebirth, a covert extraction team — mercenary Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), boat captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), and paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) — races to the most dangerous place on Earth, Ile Saint-Hubert, an island research facility where dinosaurs too deadly for the original Jurassic Park were left behind. Their mission: collect DNA from three colossal creatures to unlock a drug with huge benefits for humanity. Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ed Skrein, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda also star.

Jurassic World Rebirth is now available to rent or own digitally.