Jurassic World Rebirth Digital and 4K Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed

Jurassic World Rebirth brought the franchise roaring back from extinction with a $766 million haul at the box office to date. However, the attention has turned to the home video release, and you won’t have to wait long to watch the film at home. In fact, you will barely have to wait at all. Universal Pictures has announced that Jurassic World Rebirth will officially launch on digital platforms August 5th, which will be followed by the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release on September 9. Everything you need to know about the Blu-ray release can be found below, including info on special features, which was also announced today.

The limited edition Jurassic World Rebirth 4K Blu-ray Steelbook features scenes from the film on the cover and on the interior. We have also seen a 4K Steelbook edition that features a simple logo on the cover, though it is being sold through a UK retailer and it’s unclear whether or not it will be available in the U.S.. There are also standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD releases along with the aforementioned 7-movie collection on various formats. Currently, the best place to get your pre-orders in is directly from Universal’s GRUV website (20% of a single purchase with the code SIGNUP20), though you can also find pre-orders via the following retailers:

Special Features:

ALTERNATE OPENING

DELETED SCENES RAPTORS – Featuring Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda MUTADON ATTACK – Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: HATCHING A NEW ERA THE WORLD EVOLVES – Journey into a reimagined Jurassic World with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and the rest of the cast and filmmakers. OFF THE DEEP END – Dive into the thrilling ocean sequence and learn about the challenges of shooting on open water, the one-of-a-kind gimbal used to toss around the Essex and Mariposa, and the VFX wizardry that brought the Mosasaurus and Spinosaurs to life. TREKKING THROUGH THAILAND – Follow the cast and crew’s footsteps as they navigate the challenges of shooting in exotic jungles, beaches, and tall grass fields that become home to the Titanosaurs. REX IN THE RAPIDS – Brace for a T. rex encounter that’s different than anything experienced before with a nail-biting river chase recreated from Michael Crichton’s original Jurassic Park novel. DON’T LOOK DOWN – Soar into the Quetzalcoatlus sequence with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Bechir Sylvain as they train for and shoot their cliff rappelling scenes. MINI-MART MAYHEM – Go inside the heart-stopping third act of Jurassic World Rebirth and witness the process of crafting sets that allow the movie’s mutant dinosaurs to step out of nightmare-inspired designs and stop on an exhilarating rampage.

GAG REEL

MEET DOLORES – Meet the animatronic Aquilops with an extraordinarily lifelike personality.

Meet the animatronic Aquilops with an extraordinarily lifelike personality. MUNCHED: BECOMING DINO FOOD – Get a victim’s firsthand view inside the frightening jaws of deadly dinosaurs that munch, chomp, and chew their way into creating unforgettable death sequences.

Get a victim’s firsthand view inside the frightening jaws of deadly dinosaurs that munch, chomp, and chew their way into creating unforgettable death sequences. A DAY AT SKYWALKER SOUND – Actress Audrina Miranda guides a personal tour of Skywalker Sound in California to meet the audio editors, foley artists, and mixers who design the movie’s wide array of sounds.

Actress Audrina Miranda guides a personal tour of Skywalker Sound in California to meet the audio editors, foley artists, and mixers who design the movie’s wide array of sounds. HUNTING FOR EASTER EGGS – Find out where to look for cleverly hidden Easter eggs that pay homage to everything from the first Jurassic Park film to other Steven Spielberg classics.

Find out where to look for cleverly hidden Easter eggs that pay homage to everything from the first Jurassic Park film to other Steven Spielberg classics. FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, PRODUCTION DESIGNER JAMES CLYNE, AND FIRST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR JACK RAVENSCROFT

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, EDITOR JABEZ OLSSEN, AND VISUAL EFFECTS SUPERVISOR DAVID VICKERY

On a related note, there has been a ton of new toys and collectibles released in support of Jurassic World Rebirth, especially from Mattel and Funko. The collection of Funko Pops includes the terrifying new Distortus rex (D-rex) dinosaur, along with the Spinosaurus, Mosasaurus, and more. Head to Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon to get your orders in. Below you’ll find a complete breakdown of the new Jurassic World Rebirth Funko Pop wave, and you can find some of the best Jurassic World Rebirth toys from Mattel right here , including in-hand images of the Rumble ‘n Rampage Distortus Rex.