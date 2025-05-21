Jurassic World Rebirth Releases New Posters of Mutant Dinosaurs

To paraphrase Ian Malcolm: If there’s one thing that the history of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchise has taught us, it’s that life will not be contained. On the heels of the new Jurassic World Rebirth trailer that roared online Tuesday, Universal has released a series of promotional posters showing some of the old and new dinosaurs — and a few of the human-made mutant monstrosities — that won’t be contained when the rebirthed Jurassic World returns to theaters on July 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The domestic and international posters below show Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali wading through dino-infested waters, a mountaineering ScarJo, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s family of civilian cruisers moments before they’re shipwrecked by an attacking Spinosaurus.

Featured on the Korean poster is a new Tyrannosaurus rex, which can be seen chasing the family across the water in another tease of the river-rafting sequence inspired by Michael Crichton’s original Jurassic Park novel. The film’s one-sheet shows Johansson’s cliff-side encounter with the winged Quetzalcoatlus, one of the Pterosaur variants that will soar into the movie alongside the Mutadons: flying Velociraptors.

An exclusive D-Box poster showcases a redesigned Spinosaurus, resurfacing in the films for the first time since 2001’s Jurassic Park III, while the Mosasaurus, which debuted in the first Jurassic World in 2015, breaches the ocean’s surface on the 4DX poster.

Last but not least, Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D’s posters offer a glimpse at the Distortus rex: a six-limbed, deformed dinosaur that is part Tyrannosaurus rex, part Xenomorph from Alien, and part Rancor from Star Wars.

The logline reads, “This action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.”

Set five years after the events of 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, Earth’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Pharmaceutical representative Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend) tasks skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Johansson) with leading a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos — Reuben Delgado (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and his family, including daughters Teresa (Luna Blaise) and Isabella (Audrina Miranda) — they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park.

There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades. Life, uh, found a way.

See the Jurassic World Rebirth posters in the gallery below, and see the Gareth Edwards-directed movie in theaters July 2.

Jurassic World Rebirth Theatrical Poster

Jurassic World Rebirth T-Rex Poster

Jurassic World Rebirth Quetzalcoatlus Poster

Jurassic World Rebirth Mosasaurus Poster

Jurassic World Rebirth Spinosaurus Poster

Jurassic World Rebirth Distortus Rex Poster

Jurassic World Rebirth D-Rex Poster