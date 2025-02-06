Jurassic World Rebirth: The First LEGO Sets Revealed

It’s been over 30 years since Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park film wowed theater audiences, and Jurassic World Rebirth is hoping to bring the franchise back to its scary dinosaur roots when it arrives on July 2nd. LEGO has been in the Jurassic Park / Jurassic World business for quite a while now, so you know that they’re coming along for the ride. Today, a new collection of sets was unveiled that will include Mosasaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, Spinosaurus, Titanosaurus builds.

Unfortunately, the names of the dinosaur sets and the images included in the gallery below are the only bits information that have been made available at this point, but it’s a safe bet that all will be revealed at some point around the July 2nd release date of the film. When the sets do arrive, you’ll be able to find them here at the LEGO website alongside the rest of the Jurassic Park / Jurassic World lineup. You can also find many of the Jurassic World LEGO sets and other merch here on Amazon. In addition to the LEGO sets, the Jurassic World Rebirth Bite n Blast Mosasaurus Action Figure launched today (Amazon $39.99) and the following action figures are slated to be revealed by Mattel in the coming months:

LEGO Titanosaurus LEGO Spinosaurus LEGO Quetzalcoatlus LEGO Mosasaurus

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH TAIL THRASHER SPINOSAURUS

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH POWER DEVOUR TYRANNOSAURUS REX

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH TITANOSAURUS

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH AERIAL AMBUSH QUETZALCOATLUS

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH SUPER COLOSSAL MOSASAURUS

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH SUPER COLOSSAL TYRANNOSAURUS REX

MATCHBOX JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH MOSASAURUS RESCUE ACTION BOAT

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their monthly launch promotions. You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here.

Synopsis: “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, theplanet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug thatwill bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission tosecure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs.

“When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2nd.