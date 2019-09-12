Jurassic World Short Film Features Two New Dinosaurs

Before getting to work on Jurassic World 3, which is set to arrive in theaters in 2021, director Colin Trevorrow revealed this week that a Jurassic World short film is going to be released on Sunday night. Titled Battle at Big Rock, the short film is just eight minutes in length and was shot in secret last winter, telling the story of a family who has an encounter with some dinosaurs while on a camping trip. Even though this film is much shorter than the rest of the Jurassic World franchise, it will still keep up the tradition of introducing some new dinosaurs to audiences.

Trevorrow was asked about new species of dinosaurs during a recent interview with Collider, and he revealed that Battle at Big Rock will have not one, but two never-before-seen dinos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are two species we’ve never seen before,” Trevorrow said. “The Nasutoceratops, which is a beautiful herbivore that feels like a Texas Longhorn. And the Allosaurus, one of the most iconic dinosaurs of all time. This one was a juvenile in the last movie. She’s all grown up now.”

Battle at Big Rock will take place about a year after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw the entire dinosaur population set free into the United States. There have been a few dinosaur sightings by people throughout that time, but this short will show the first real confrontation between man and dinosaur.

“Battle At Big Rock is a short film that takes place one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom,” Trevorrow explained. “It’s about a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where the last film ended. There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans.”

“The world is bigger than just the characters we’ve been following in the films,” he added. “We’ve finally taken the story off Isla Nublar, we wanted to show a glimpse of that new reality. If this really happened, you’d see a series of random disconnected incidents that would create a pattern of chaos. I wanted to see one of those incidents.”

Battle at Big Rock will air on FX on Sunday, September 15th following Jurassic World. It will be made available online shortly after.