Early ‘Justice League’ Concept Art Reveals Steppenwolf Almost Had A Much More Horrific Look

Newly shared Justice League concept art shows a scarier look for villain Steppenwolf.

Concept artist and creature designer Jerad S.Marantz shared early Steppenwolf concept art that was created with Oscar-nominated costume designer Michael Wilkinson, showing the Apokolips warmonger looking little like his eventual big screen counterpart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Some of the concept art can be seen in The Art of Justice League book,” Marantz wrote on Instagram. “It was really fun doing the early exploration. There were a lot of talented artists on this project. Some of my favorite work was done by artist and production designer [Patrick Tatopoulous].”

“I’ve been a huge fan of his work and it was an honor working on the same project,” Marantz added.

“I like how he looks kind of like a king Parademon,” commented one user. Steppenwolf commanded an army of insectoid alien creatures known as Parademons, the flying monkey-like cannon fodder that opposed members of the Justice League — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and Flash.

“Looks like a hammerhead shark,” said another user. “Would have looked so much better,” added a different commentator.

“Honestly that looks way cooler than the design they went with in the movie,” one user commented. More users agreed.

“Much more intimidating than the Popeye the Sailor design they went for,” said one, while another called the design “a much more creepy and terrifying look.”

Steppenwolf appeared in Justice League as its villain, played by actor Ciarán Hinds, the character brought to life via motion capture and CGI. The villain’s finalized appearance in Justice League has been largely criticized by fans and critics alike.

Justice League is now playing.