Justice League Fans Freaking Out Over Potential Release of the Snyder Cut
As it turns out, Warner Brothers might actually release Zack Snyder's version of Justice League. The prevailing word amongst circles in Hollywood would seem to corroborate the fact Snyder himself screened his cut of the film to executives at Warner Brothers earlier this year. Furthermore, it's been said the executives were impressed with it enough that they're interested in releasing it, at least in its current shape. Better yet, HBO Max is set for release later this month — in a matter of days, in fact — and some suggest the Snyder Cut could be a driving force behind a huge subscriber-based marketing campaign.
Shortly after the news of a potential impending release surface, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag lit Twitter ablaze. Despite being nearly three full years after the release of Justice League, the hashtag became a worldwide trend once again with fans of the movement raving about the latest happenings.
You can see what they're saying below:
Teasers
So it's looking like #ReleaseTheSnyderCut is actually going to get an announcement and release for HBOMax soon pic.twitter.com/3ktDdbNHKn— Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) May 18, 2020
Modern Day Legend
Ok gonna blow my own horn & I don't care about the haters.
I was the first to tweet #ReleaseTheSnyderCut & Im proud to have even a 1% impact on this great movement
It really has come full circle & when the Cut is Released this tweet was made what it is by EVERYONE
THANK YOU❤️ https://t.co/6hjW7I4oeu— Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MovieBuff100) May 18, 2020
Keep Forging Ahead
In times of uncertainty we must all continue to forge ahead-#ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/Xv603YHNXh— Clay Staub (@Clay_Staub) May 18, 2020
MILESTONE!
MILESTONE!! We are humbled yet again by your faith in us. This isn't over yet and we will need all 23.7k+ of you to cross the finish line. We will continue to do our best to represent you as well as we can. We WILL win! LET'S KEEP THIS TRAIN ROLLING!!! #ReleaseTheSnyderCut!!!— ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@RTSnyderCut) May 18, 2020
Paul Rudd Alert
Me to Everyone who has ever tweeted #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/J6ngbBquiS— Anthony (@BrooklynBatman_) May 19, 2020
A Whole Different Movie
It wasn't just an alternate cut. It's whole different movie. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/1IW6Hq2zsY— DC Films (@dcfilmsph) May 17, 2020
Keep Tweeting
if you tweet it they will come#ReleaseTheSnydercut pic.twitter.com/MXv1SOOWG0— Jeff Purdy (@backup4ever) May 18, 2020
I'm In
Lots of good things coming in the next few weeks #ReleaseTheSnyderCut family. Quarantine wont suck so much. pic.twitter.com/bQCFnI3pQr— NQ Cole and Nana #SnydersAmazons (@TheNerdQueens) May 19, 2020
It's Done
The journey to get the Snyder Cut has been like Frodo's journey to destroy the Ring. We're now at the point where the Eagles are about to arrives and carry us back to Minas Tirith. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/fUyCAUkSPI— Mike (@SupesKenobi) May 18, 2020
What Comes Next
So what happens after we get #TheSnyderCut? #Aquaman and #WonderWoman franchises still exist within that universe... you have to bring Cavill back as #Superman. And you know who could come back as #Batman seeing as Warners/DC doesn’t mind having multiple iterations of characters: pic.twitter.com/skWa7cDU19— Daniel Alter (@DAlter007) May 18, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.