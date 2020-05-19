Justice League Fans Freaking Out Over Potential Release of the Snyder Cut

As it turns out, Warner Brothers might actually release Zack Snyder's version of Justice League. The prevailing word amongst circles in Hollywood would seem to corroborate the fact Snyder himself screened his cut of the film to executives at Warner Brothers earlier this year. Furthermore, it's been said the executives were impressed with it enough that they're interested in releasing it, at least in its current shape. Better yet, HBO Max is set for release later this month — in a matter of days, in fact — and some suggest the Snyder Cut could be a driving force behind a huge subscriber-based marketing campaign.

Shortly after the news of a potential impending release surface, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag lit Twitter ablaze. Despite being nearly three full years after the release of Justice League, the hashtag became a worldwide trend once again with fans of the movement raving about the latest happenings.

You can see what they're saying below: