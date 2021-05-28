Zack Snyder's Justice League Crew Reveals First Look Back on Set for Reshoots

✖

It looks like reshoots on Zack Snyder's Justice League will soon be underway. Cinematographer Fabian Wagner recently shared an image of blue screens being assembled on a soundstage, seemingly signaling the arrival of reshoots for the long-awaited Snyder Cut. Wagner worked with both Snyder and Joss Whedon and the theatrical release of Justice League and has already agreed to return for the HBO Max take on the film.

Returning to Justice League will serve as Wagner's first film work since 2018's Overlord. Since then, he's also worked on HBO's Game of Thrones.

View this post on Instagram Back to it #movies #behindthescenes #bluescreen #cinamtography #vfx A post shared by Fabian Wagner (@fabianwagnerdop) on Oct 6, 2020 at 2:23am PDT

HBO Max executives have previously confirmed the streamer plans on spending somewhere north of $30 million to finish Snyder's take on Justice League.

"...it isn’t as easy as going into the vault and there’s a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out," former HBO Max head Bob Greenblatt explained earlier this year. "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it and it’s complex including…new VFX shots, it’s a radical rethinking of that movie and it’s complicated and wildly expensive... I’ll just say I wish it was just 30 million and stop there. It’s an enormous undertaking and very complex."

Along with getting Snyder's take on the movie, fans will also see plenty of differences from what was released in theaters and on home media. Not only will the project be converted to a four-episode mini-series, but it will feature additional nods to the DC Comics ethos, including Superman's black suit.

"Yeah, exactly," Snyder said in regards to the color correction. "At the time, the studio said there was no chance because I was arguing for the black suit the entire time and they were like, 'We don't think it's a good idea.'"

The filmmaker added, "I'd say, 'What do you mean?' We would always about...eventually we were like 'Fine. Don't worry about it, we're good.' We said we'll shoot the suit the way it was, but we had done little adjustments to the suit that would make it a little easier to dial it and contrast it a little more because we had done some experiments in Photoshop, so we knew how to do it. We had done a bunch of private experiments to make sure we could switch it on the 'DL' since frankly, they just weren't into it. I thought from the beginning it was a great idea because it was the correct evolution for him when he rose from the dead, he'd have the black suit. It just made sense."

Zack Snyder's Justice League has yet to set an official release date while the theatrical release of Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

