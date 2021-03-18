Justice League Snyder Cut Star Says "Justice Won't Be Done" Until There's a Martian Manhunter Movie

✖

Come Hell or high water, Harry Lennix is going to see a Martian Manhunter movie through to creation. Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of Zack Snyder's Justice League, The Blacklist star jokes that he feels "justice won't be done" until the fandom also campaigns for a standalone flick featuring J'onn J'onzz that spins out of the Snyder Cut.

"All I can say is that full justice won't be done until there's a Martian Manhunter movie [laughs]," Lennix tells us. "Listen up, fans! They made the Justice League happen, so..."

At the time, we were speaking about how long Lennix's Justice League character will appear in the feature. The actor wouldn't reveal exactly how many scenes he filmed for the director's cut; instead, he expressed excitement about the possibility of being in the film for a single second.

"If I'm in it at all, if I'm in it for 20 seconds or 10, I will be more than happy because I didn't think I was going to be in it and I certainly didn't know I was going to be Martian Manhunter until after Zack revealed it, but he always likes to surprise me," Lennix adds. "It was the happiest day that I never expected when I found out this was going to happen. I'm looking forward to it, whatever it is. If it's a second, I'll be thrilled."

Lennix has played Calvin Swanwick in two separate DCEU entries. He first played the character as a general in Snyder's Man of Steel, before receiving an off-screen promotion to Secretary of Defense in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Snyder himself confirmed late last year that it was always his intention to reveal Swanwick as Martian Manhunter, a chance he never got after leaving Justice League the first time.

"Harry Lennix is pretending to be a human being but does a great job, but has this relationship with Lois that started in Man of Steel if you kind of track their relationship," Snyder previously said of the reveal. "Harry understands there's a relationship between Lois and Clark, who he knows, of course, is Superman."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set for release on March 18th on HBO Max while the theatrical release is now available to stream on the service.

What other characters do you think will end up popping up in the Snyder Cut? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!