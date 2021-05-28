Justice League: Zack Snyder Says Snyder Cut Poster, Release Date Announcement Coming Soon

✖

More official information about Zack Snyder's Justice League is on the way soon. That comes from Snyder himself in the same VERO thread where he confirmed the project is a four-hour film and not a miniseries. Snyder told fans that a poster for the project would debut soon, and the official release date -- sometime in March -- will also be announced shortly. Snyder says his cut of Justice League is nearing completion, which is something that Snyder said previously he never expected to come to fruition even after years of fan campaigning. Snyder also confirmed that his cut would not have a post-credits scene, which makes sense given that he has no plans for continuing to work in the DC Extended Universe after the Snyder cut is done.

"Look, I never thought I'd be here doing this. I didn't think I'd be finishing Justice League," he told the ComicBook Debate YouTube Channel. "The truth is, and it's been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie. This is a years-old movie I'm working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing, and that's fine. As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it's well known that I planned on more movies, five movies or something, but I'm busy. I've got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it's amazing, and I couldn't be happier, and I'm excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn't think I'd be here, so who knows?"

Snyder brought back the Justice League cast to shoot 5-minutes of additional footage and reworked many of the film's visual effects shots. The production of the four-hour cut costs HBO Max upwards of $30 million.

"It isn't as easy as going into the vault, and there's a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out," HBO Max head Bob Greenblatt told Vox's Recode podcast in May. "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it, and it's complex, including new VFX shots. It's a radical rethinking of that movie, and it's complicated and wildly expensive. I'll just say I wish it was just $30 million and stop there. It's an enormous undertaking and very complex."

Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on HBO Max in 2021.