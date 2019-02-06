Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Trilogy Included Green Lanterns and Darkseid Says Kevin Smith

The last few months have brought a lot of discussion about what Zack Snyder‘s original plan for Justice League was all about. Now Kevin Smith is dropping big reveals about just how epic in scope Snyder’s Justice League trilogy would’ve been!

According to Smith, Snyder had very intricate plans for his three-part Justice League, with the first film being roughly what we saw (the League coming together to fight Steppenwolf), only with a very different ending: Darkseid himself coming to collect his fallen general:

“Boom tube closes, and that’s the end of the f***ing movie,” said Smith. “With them all knowing there’s something out there, and we have to go.”

Justice League 2 would’ve apparently taken things cosmic, with the League mounting an attack on Apokolips and Darkseid. That major event would’ve brought the New Gods of New Genesis and the Green Lantern Corps into the mix, as well. Smith even asserts that one of the more controversial moments in the early Justice League trailers was actually the set up for Green Lantern: If you recall, the Justice League trailer ended with Alfred (Jeremy Irons) being visited in the Batcave by an unseen person. The lighting in the shot had fans debating whether Alfred was talking to Superman or Green Lantern. Given the context of Justice League‘s theatrical cut, it seemed as though Superman was the clear answer; but according to Kevin Smith, Snyder’s version of Justice League would’ve made it Green Lantern.

The second movie would’ve reportedly ended on a dark note, with Darkseid thrashing the Justice League. The third and final film would’ve seen Darkseid go to Earth and begin leveling the planet, finally lining events up with the “Knightmare” vision of the future that Bruce Wayne experienced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The League would presumably have to escape Apokolips and make their way back to Earth for a final stand:

“That was going to be the entire third movie,” said Smith. “The heroes’ last stand against Darkseid and the forces of Apokolips — holy f**k!”

After years of controversy and fan backlash, Zack Snyder’s DC movie universe has taken on a strange afterlife of its own. Fans of Snyder’s work keep torches burning to see the infamous “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, which keeps bringing us to something of a strange impasse. Getting the Snyder Cut of Justice League would be a big win for those fans of his DCEU vision that want to see how it would’ve culminated in the DC superheroes coming together. But the more we here about Snyder’s true-blue vision for the Justice League trilogy he wanted to make, the more it sounds like the Snyder Cut would just whet our appetite for a glorious meal that’s never coming.

What do you think of Zack Snyder’s idea for a full Justice League trilogy? Let us know in the comments!

The DC Movie Universe continues with Aquaman in theaters now, Shazam on April 5th, Joker in theaters on October 4th, and Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters on June 5th, 2020.

