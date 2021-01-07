DC's Justice Society: World War II Cast Revealed

✖

After numerous movies about the popular Justice League team, the universe of animated DC movies is finally putting the label's old school team-up front and center. The Justice Society of America is getting a feature film in the DC Universe, with the upcoming project Justice Society: World War II. The film will feature an entire roster of World War II era heroes like Jay Garrick and Hawkman, as well as more prominent characters, such as Wonder Woman and Aquaman.

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed the full cast list for Justice Society: World War II, and it's led by Matt Bomer and Stana Katic. Bomer will be voicing The Flash (one that is specifically not Jay Garrick), while Katic lends her voice to Wonder Woman. The duo previously worked together on the DC animated movie Superman: Unbound, which arrived in 2013.

The rest of the voice cast for Justice Society: World War II includes Elysia Rotaru as Black Canary, Chris Diamantopoulos as Steve Trevor, Omid Abtahi as Liam McIntyre as Aquaman, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Geoffrey Arend as Charles Halstead/Advisor, Keith Ferguson as Dr. Fate, and Darin De Paul as Roosevelt.

While this movie seems to take place in World War II, it looks as though there will be some element of time travel involved, or at least a future timeline. There are two Flash characters, and the inclusion of Iris West makes it seem as though the second Flash will be Barry Allen. Given that Flash characters can travel through time using the Speed Force, it wouldn't come as much of a surprise to see Barry and Iris interacting with Jay and the other members of the JSA. The inclusion of Aquaman is also a bit strange, since he has traditionally been associated with the Justice League, not the JSA.

Justice Society: World War II is directed by Jeff Wamester, who is best known for directing Marvel's animated Guardians of the Galaxy TV series. The script was written by Meghan Fitzmartin and Jeremy Adams. Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau serve as producers, with Butch Lukic as supervising producer.

What do you think of this new DC animated movie? Let us know in the comments!