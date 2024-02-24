Kane Chronicles Movie, From Percy Jackson Creator, Not Moving Forward at Netflix

Rick Riordan says The Kane Chronicles fate now depends on if another studio wants to step in.

Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan's The Kane Chronicles series is no longer getting a Netflix adaptation. Riordan shared the update in response to a question from a fan on Goodreads, explaining that Netflix's option on the series has lapsed and the fate of the adaptation is now up to other studios should they want to step in. Riordan had first announced that Netflix was adapting The Kane Chronicles series back in 2020.

"Right now, Kane Chronicles is in 'turnaround', which means Netflix has decided not to move forward and their option has lapsed after trying for two years to develop a script they liked," Riordan wrote (via Variety). "Now it depends on whether another studio would like to step in, assume the preproduction costs, and move forward."

What is The Kane Chronicles About?

The Kane Chronicles is a trilogy of novels — 2010's The Red Pyramid, 2011's The Throne of Fire, and 2012's The Serpent's Shadow — which follows the adventures of Carter and Sadie Kane, a pair of teenagers who discover that they are the descendants of Egyptian pharaohs Narmer and Ramses the Great and end up colliding with various gods from Egyptian mythology in the modern world. A spinoff series, Demigods and Magicians, sees characters from The Kane Chronicles crossover with characters from the Percy Jackson universe.

When updating fans on the status of The Kane Chronicles, Riordan acknowledged that the latest development for the adaptation is "not at all unusual".

"This is not at all unusual," he wrote. "It happens, I would guess, with the majority of film projects. Also, the streaming industry as a whole is shrinking their development slate right now, meaning they are cancelling more content and making less content. Kane got caught in that trend, despite the strong success of Percy TV."

Percy Jackson Has Been Renewed For Season 2

While The Kane Chronicles is not moving forward at Netflix, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has found success at Disney+. The series' premiere surpassed that of Marvel Studios' two most recent releases on the platform — Secret Invasion and Loki — and earlier this month was officially renewed for Season 2.

"[We're] also proud of our recent Disney branded programming successes; Percy Jackson and the Olympians which premiered on both Disney+ and Hulu in December has become a bonafide hit. Books from the series returned to the number one slot on the New York Times Bestseller List following the debut of the Disney+ series and I'm thrilled to share that we just picked up a second season," Disney CEO Bob Iger said during an investor call earlier this month.

Work on Season 2, which is expected to take on the events of the second book in the Percy Jackson series, The Sea of Monsters, has already begun, with Riordan previously confirming that scripts for Season 2 thus far are "in excellent shape."

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).