Rick Riordan's Kane Chronicles Novels Getting the Movie Treatment at Netflix

The Kane Chronicles series is set to be the latest young adult franchise to get a live-action movie treatment, with Netflix developing a series of films based on the books. The trilogy of books, which deals with Egyptian history and mythology, was written by Rick Riordan, the author of the Percy Jackson novels. Riordan announced the Netflix news on his Twitter account over the weekend, posting a short video and a link to his blog post for the written statement.

"Hey, guys! An exciting announcement as posted on social media concerning the Kane Chronicles: We are developing the series for feature films on Netflix," Riordan wrote. "We have been working on this deal since last October, about the same time we started working on Percy, and I’m so glad I can now announce it! That’s all I can say for the moment, but stay tuned."

This announcement means that Riordan has two different live-action projects in the works at a couple of the most popular streaming services on the market. In addition to the Kane Chronicles films at Netflix, there is a Percy Jackson TV series being developed at Disney+. This series will likely stick much closer to the story of the books, considering how publicly frustrated Riordan was with the movies. The series will kick off with the storyline of the first Percy Jackson novel, "The Lightning Thief."

The Kane Chronicles consists of three novels — "The Red Pyramid," "The Throne of Fire," and "The Serpent's Shadow" — all of which were published from 2010 to 2012. The saga follows teenagers Carter and Sadie Kane, who learn that they are descendants of Egyptian pharaohs Narmer and Ramses the Great. They end up colliding with gods from Egyptian mythology in the modern world, much like the characters in the Percy Jackson stories.

