‘The Karate Kid’: Watch an Exclusive BTS Clip From 35th Anniversary 4K Release

It’s been 35 years since The Karate Kid, one of the most beloved films of the 1980s, was released in theaters, and Sony is celebrating the anniversary with a brand new 4K home release of the movie. Hitting store shelves this week, the remastered edition of the acclaimed classic not only contains an updated version of the theatrical release, but also a slew of special features looking back at the making of the movie.

We’ve got one of those new special features exclusively here at ComicBook.com and you can check it out in the video above! This clip, which debuts on the film’s 4K release, features stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka recalling learning the news that they had landed roles in The Karate Kid.

“I was pretty excited with the opportunity to audition,” Macchio says at the beginning of the video. “We read a bunch of scenes together, and we just kept doing it, and we ad-libbed. It just kinda felt then, and it feels even today, that I was just the right kid at the right time. And the other thing was, that I better get into some karate lessons quick if I’m gonna be able to pull this off.”

Zabka shared a similar excitement for nabbing his part, saying that he was hooked on the character of Johnny right from the beginning, despite the fact that he was nothing like him in real life.

“It was an incredible screenplay and a great story,” the actor begins. “And as I was turning the pages I was like, ‘Wait, this guy’s a black belt, and he’s a motorcycle gang leader. Like, I’m not this guy.’ So I was thrilled by the screenplay, but the chances that I thought I would get the part were pretty small.”

The 35th Anniversary Edition of The Karate Kid is available on Tuesday, April 16th. Pre-orders are live now.

