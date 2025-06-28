5 Things That Still Don’t Make Sense About Cobra Kai

Since its first season, Cobra Kai has won over a huge audience by bringing back characters who became classics in Karate Kid and mixing nostalgia, action, and drama for a new generation. But despite the show’s deliberately exaggerated tone and creative license — often bordering on the absurd to keep the pace and fun going) — some unbelievable moments have ended up standing out more than they should. It’s like the show asks the audience to switch off their critical thinking now and then just to get caught up in the story. And while that approach has its perks, it also leaves some questions hanging to this day.

Here are 5 things that still don’t make any sense within the Cobra Kai universe. Honestly, some plot points are just impossible to wrap your head around.

1) Kreese Remains a Tough Opponent for Daniel and Johnny

It’s hard to accept that John Kreese (Martin Kove) can fight on equal terms with Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) without it feeling completely forced. The character is over 70 years old, and even considering he’s a veteran with a military background, that doesn’t justify the physical condition he’s shown in the series. In hand-to-hand combat, everyone knows age really affects endurance, speed, and flexibility. Cobra Kai just ignores these limits, giving him strength and agility that don’t match his age or the time he’s been away from action.

More than just exaggeration, this also ends up hurting the story’s credibility. The show already has a lot of stuff that’s pretty implausible, but keeping Kreese as a real physical threat means the audience has to completely switch off their critical thinking. The goal, of course, is to keep the villain active and maintain emotional impact, but that could be done in other ways. Yes, he uses psychological manipulation, strategy, and influence over his students – but that should be enough. Making him an unbeatable fighter at this stage in his life breaks the internal logic of the show.

2) Miguel’s Recovery Happens Almost Instantly

Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) suffers a serious injury at the end of season 2, including a coma and major physical damage, but returns to his active life and fighting in a timeframe that just doesn’t make sense. The series spends a few episodes on his rehab, but everything is wrapped up way too fast. Within weeks, he’s back in class and competing in karate matches as if nothing ever happened. In reality, an accident that severe would require a long, painful, and restrictive recovery – if the person even regained normal mobility.

It’s understandable that a long time off might slow down his story arc, but rushing it like this strips away all the dramatic weight of the event. Miguel’s fall was one of Cobra Kai‘s most shocking moments, yet its real consequences basically disappear. The show opts for a quick fix to keep him central to the plot, but that choice weakens the emotional build-up. It’s great to see Johnny deeply involved in the recovery process, strengthening their bond, but the impact of the fall is lost – along with the opportunity to explore a realistic journey of overcoming permanent limitations.

3) Black Belts Are Earned at an Unrealistic Speed

In most karate styles, it takes years to earn a black belt. But in Cobra Kai, it feels like it happens almost as a formality in the story. Several characters who’ve barely started training are already treated like masters of combat. In short, this sends the wrong message about what it really means to master a martial art – which, ironically, is the whole point of the original Karate Kid franchise. The discipline, time, and technique involved are simply ignored in Cobra Kai.

Sure, this choice makes it easier to move the characters’ stories along; after all, we’re talking about a TV show, not a movie. But it also hurts the credibility of the world that was established back in the ’80s. The black belt should symbolize true excellence and maturity in karate, not just a marker of progress within the script. Okay, we’re talking about Johnny, who doesn’t usually follow the rules and has zero patience, but at the first All-Valley Tournament, there was Robby (Tanner Buchanan), trained by Daniel, sporting a black belt. Could a few weeks really get him to that level?

4) Johnny Somehow Remains Financially Stable at All Times

Since the first episode of Cobra Kai, Johnny has been shown as someone who struggles to hold down steady jobs, handle technology, and even adapt to the modern world. Even so, he never really seems to be in serious financial trouble. He rents spaces, buys equipment, travels, and supports himself with a calmness that doesn’t quite fit his situation. It’s a setup that isn’t well explained and just doesn’t add up. Sure, he got money from his stepfather and his students at first to keep the dojo going, but what about the rest of the series?

This forced financial stability ends up being a blind spot for Cobra Kai. Several times, we see things breaking in his home – whether from fights inside, fits of rage, or even more passionate moments with Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) – but he always manages to fix them quickly. New TV? He’s had several over time. How? Showing Johnny dealing with real money struggles could’ve added more weight to his redemption arc and effort (which is already great and deserves credit).

5) The School Fight Breaks Out Without Any Adult Intervention

The school fight that wraps up season 2 is one of the most intense and memorable moments in Cobra Kai, but it’s also one of the most unrealistic. It all kicks off when Tory (Peyton List) grabs the school’s PA system to announce she’s going after Sam (Mary Mouser), which is a clear public threat – yet no one steps in. There’s no sign of security, teachers, or any kind of prevention after the announcement. Instead, students gather in the hallways like it’s a show, while the tension just keeps building. The most ridiculous part? How long it takes the school to actually do something.

The fight spreads across several areas, involving dozens of students, including Robby and Miguel, lasting several minutes with serious beatings happening in broad daylight – a long and detailed sequence. And even then, the adults only show up after Miguel takes a potentially fatal fall. In any halfway functional school, Tory’s announcement would’ve triggered alarms, an immediate suspension, and quick intervention from staff. But in Cobra Kai, it feels like the adults live in another world – or simply don’t exist until the plot calls for them.

Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix.