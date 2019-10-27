Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Classic Hollywood Halloween Costume

Halloween is almost upon us and that means that it’s time for social media to fill up with all kinds of creative costumes. When it comes to the spookiest holiday of them all, though, it’s not just kids who love to dress up. Celebrities do as well and that includes Underworld star Kate Beckinsale. Beckinsale took to Instagram this weekend to share her Halloween costume, one inspired by the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s with Beckinsale dressed as Audrey Hepburn’s iconic character Holly Golightly.

In a series of posts on the social media platform, Beckinsale shared images and video of herself in costume in a variety of locations. While Beckinsale didn’t actually go and stand outside of a Tiffany’s to recreate the moment from the film, one of the locations she did feature was a convenience store snack aisle which sort of offers an irreverent spin on things. you can check it out below.

View this post on Instagram Don’t go breaking my heart, @jsauluck A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Oct 26, 2019 at 12:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram He started it tho @chuckliddell 📷 @daveophilly A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Oct 27, 2019 at 1:51am PDT

While there’s no arguing that it’s a good costume choice, some fans may find themselves disappointed that Beckinsale didn’t opt to go as Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Beckinsale revealed that she feels like she looks exactly like Reynolds.

“I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds, like in a shocking way,” Beckinsale shared. “Sometimes I see a bus going by with a poster and I think, ‘Damn, I look hot, oh, wait, that’s not me. Also, I never did that movie, I’ve been at home.”

Beckinsale went on to say that the situation is such that she can’t even be in the same room as Reynolds due to their similarities.

“I can’t be in the same room as him because one of us would, I think, explode or something would happen. But I have had boyfriends be in the same room as him when I wasn’t there and feel really compromised and I feel way too intimate,” Beckinsale joked. “They just feel like they’ve got a special—like they know things about his undercarriage that they shouldn’t, but they don’t.”

What do you think about Beckinsale’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s costume? Let us know in the comments below.