Underworld Star Kate Beckinsale Breaks up With SNL Star Pete Davidson

Insert a joke about how Kate Beckinsale is crawling back up from the “Underworld” if you must; reports are coming in that the actress has ended her fling with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The two made headlines over the last few months, thanks to some very public (gratuitous?) displays of affection at various events. Evidently, that hot period cooled off very quickly.

Page Six digs into the details of the breakup, saying that sources point to the Davidson’s public lifestyle as the reasoning behind why the couple finally called it quits. As one source is quoted as saying:

“Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete. He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve.”

That’s a nice way of saying that Pete Davidson, at 25, is in a very different life space than Beckinsale, who is 45. The age difference may not inherently be reason for such different views on things (plenty of middle-aged stars still live fast), but it seems likely that Beckinsale – who spent a sizeable portion of the 2000s and 2010s in the tabloid spotlight – now prefers a quieter and more private life.

Of course, the notion that Beckinsale was turned off by Davidson’s wild celebrity lifestyle seems ironic, considering her previous statement on their relationship:

“I’m surprised by the interest,” Beckinsale said. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

Davidson, on the other hand, has been seemingly leaning into the increased fame his love life has attracted. His engagement to Ariana Grande catapulted the SNL star to A-list exposure, which he admittedly had trouble adjusting to at first. The pressures of public attention have aggravated Davidson’s admitted mental illness issues at times, but the actor seemed to be in a much more confident space with Beckinsale on his arm. If nothing else, moving from Grande to Beckinsale has only fueld speculation about Davidson’s worthiness of the term “BDE,” which will make it very interesting to see who he may become attached to next. We don’t expect him to be single for very long, if you haven’t guessed.

Beckinsale’s two big previous relationships with famous men have included her Underworld co-star Michael Sheen, whom she dated for eight years (1995 – 20003) and has daughter with, as well as her Underworld director Len Wiseman, who she was married to for eleven years. She has since left her role in the Underworld series behind.

