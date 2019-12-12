Keanu Reeves Day: Fans Dub May 21st as a New Holiday

Keanu Reeves has risen to the level of cultural icon these days, and that fame is only going to get bigger over the course of the next few years. In fact, we may have just reached peak Keanu, as fans learned that Reeves will be taking over an entire weekend at the box office in 2021. Reeves will star in both The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4 – both of which are scheduled to hit theaters on May 21, 2021. Now that the epic Keanu double-feature is set for 2021, fans are officially dubbing May 21st as a new Keanu Reeves-themed holiday!

Check out the reaction from Twitter, as fans now dub May 21st “Keanu Reeves Day”!

Cosmic Destiny

Two hit blockbuster #KeanuReeves movies coming out the same day in May 2021? pic.twitter.com/bkIGUB5smD — Call me Decon Lee Sanders🎤 until my BDAY (@TheRCWRShow) December 12, 2019

This kind of alignment of great things can only be described as cosmic destiny of epic proportions!

Make It A Trifecta

Add Bill & Ted 3 to that release date & make it officially Keanu Reeves Day cowards! https://t.co/W8aHG7UDi5 — Kristofferson (@hikristofferson) December 12, 2019

If Bill & Ted 3 were also released on the same day as Matrix 4 and John Wick 4, it may just be the greatest day in the history of cinema.

Reeves Day Clock

There Are Only 526 Days Until ‘Keanu Reeves Day’ https://t.co/nGckA8WUIC — Rafiki Crossman. (@Rafiki19xx) December 12, 2019

The countdown is on. Reeves Day is coming!

We Need Reeves On The Day

@CDPROJEKTRED Keanu Reeves John Wick 4 and Matrix 4 will start the same day. Make it THE Keanu day and give us a short playable demo where we can meet him! #KeanuReevesDay — GoBigOrDieTrying (@BigTrying) December 12, 2019

Keanu Reeves Day has inspired one big wish in the hearts of the people: getting to meet the man himself on his anointed day!

Movie Jesus

The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 are coming out on the same day! Keanu Reeves is the movie Jesus — Husbando (@Rezentz) December 12, 2019

For a lot of fans, this basically confirms that Keanu Reeves is, in fact, Movie Jesus.

The G.O.A.T.

Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 COMING OUT THE SAME DAY, 21 MAY 2021?!!! 😱😱😱

Anonther Matrix after 23 years !!!

This is a big food news and KEANU REEVES is the G.O.A.T. of Holliwood 🐐

Reposted from unic_art_work… https://t.co/7ZhVsONwKv — Love Deep (@KenSinghN1) December 12, 2019

I mean, he definitely is in the running for “Greatest of All Time,” no doubt…

Dinner & A Movie The Keanu Way

#Matrix4 & #JohnWick4 will be released on the same day, May 21,2020. I’m literally doing nothing that day and planning on catching a double feature!! Probably hit the Japanese steakhouse for a big meal than head over there. Thank you Keanu Reeves! pic.twitter.com/n5DjH4xYZH — Mrsdocwatsonrmg💎👑🇺🇸🇹🇹 (@mrsdocwatsonrmg) December 12, 2019

To truly honor all things Keanu, you must first go to a Japanese steakhouse and recreate this meme, before seeing Matrix and John Wick 4.

ALL THE MONIES

Yeah, Keanu is going to have one of the best Mondays ever for an actor, come May 24, 2021!

You can catch Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4 & The Matrix 4 on May 21, 2021.