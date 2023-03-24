Keanu Reeves Fans Celebrate His Birthday

Today is the day we celebrate the birthday of one of the most "excellent" dudes on planet Earth: Keanu Reeves was born on September 2, 1964, making him 58 years old today. We think we are safe in saying that many fans probably don't assume Reeves is that old based on his looks – or the fact that he is still steadily kicking butt as a martial arts action star, in films like the John Wick series or the recent sequel The Matrix Resurrections.

But alas, like fine wine Keanu is aging into an elder statesman – not that it's slowing him down at all in the industry. Fans are eager to get John Wick 4 in theaters in March 2023; Reeves is also the major celeb face of BRZRKR, which launched with a hit comic series in 2021 (co-written by Keanu), and is now set to become its own multi-media franchise with a feature film starring Reeves, an anime spinoff, and tie-in novel.

But while Keanu Reeves continues to dominate the film industry (and now comics), check out why fans all over are simply honoring him for the icon he is on his birthday: