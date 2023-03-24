Keanu Reeves Fans Celebrate His Birthday
Today is the day we celebrate the birthday of one of the most "excellent" dudes on planet Earth: Keanu Reeves was born on September 2, 1964, making him 58 years old today. We think we are safe in saying that many fans probably don't assume Reeves is that old based on his looks – or the fact that he is still steadily kicking butt as a martial arts action star, in films like the John Wick series or the recent sequel The Matrix Resurrections.
But alas, like fine wine Keanu is aging into an elder statesman – not that it's slowing him down at all in the industry. Fans are eager to get John Wick 4 in theaters in March 2023; Reeves is also the major celeb face of BRZRKR, which launched with a hit comic series in 2021 (co-written by Keanu), and is now set to become its own multi-media franchise with a feature film starring Reeves, an anime spinoff, and tie-in novel.
But while Keanu Reeves continues to dominate the film industry (and now comics), check out why fans all over are simply honoring him for the icon he is on his birthday:
Wonderful Actor & Really Nice Guy
Happy birthday to a wonderful actor, and a really nice guy! #HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/zsMgZdNMnn— TI99Kitty 🎱 (@TI99Kitty) September 2, 2022
That pretty much sums up Keanu Reeves.
Check The Math...
Happy 56th Birthday to Actor #KeanuReeves!🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/2cdRM4oAAn— 🍃🌺🍃Mariola 🍃🌺🍃 (@DobrevMariola) September 2, 2022
Love the enthusiasm – just not the Common Core math skills...
HBD From Your BFF
happy birthday to our dearest keanu reeves! <3 pic.twitter.com/BkMUVKEAJ8— 💭 (@thinkerriver) September 2, 2022
It's crazy to see how much life Keanu Reeves has lived since losing his best friend River Phoenix in 1993. We know River is celebrating his buddy today just like we are...
He's ART
Drew Keanu Reeves for work today since it’s his birthday pic.twitter.com/ahjLoJl87A— turbo 🔥 (@turborevving) September 2, 2022
HAPPY BIRTHDAY KEANU AW ❤️ the most precious! #HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/8iKAwnuBVP— Λ ｒｋ🖊️❤️✨ COMMS CLOSED (@arkeresia) September 2, 2022
Is anyone arguing at this point that Keanu Reeves is a living work of art?
LONG LIVE THE KING
Long live the king 👑 Happy birthday #KeanuReeves! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/lsx6gXaYQw— John Wick (@JohnWickUK) September 2, 2022
May his reign last ANOTHER 58 years...
ICON
happy birthday keanu reeves pic.twitter.com/502WW5Fzgc— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) September 2, 2022
Literally anything the man does is iconic.
Spirit Animal: GOAT
My spirit animal#HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/GSs8AgTY80— OG MAMA🪬⚓️ (@b1vckwidoww) September 2, 2022
He can be only one animal in this world... 🐐
Real Life Hero
Happy Birthday Keanu Reeves.— The Sting (@TSting18) September 2, 2022
I could've posted any amount of movie clips of Keanu being heroic in any number of films. But here he is riding on the subway and giving up his seat for a pregnant lady. Sometimes real life is better than fiction. pic.twitter.com/wXLXNRvlhl
Never forget that Keanu Reeves is a hero in everyday life as much as he is on the big screen...
Time Can Be Good
happy birthday king #HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/LgGOErj9Xy— Akıncı (@Aknc35624923) September 2, 2022
It all depends on how you use it. Clearly.
Hope He's Enjoying It!
New picture of Keanu celebrating his 58th birthday in the UK😍🎂🎊🎉 #keanureeves pic.twitter.com/JrnYhXkEpt— keanuslittlemuffin (@gorgeouskeanu) September 2, 2022
At the end of the day we want him to actually enjoy all the love and good fortune he deserves.
John Wick 4 Coming Soon
#HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves happy birthday/john wick pic.twitter.com/j5eGrtR410— Brayden Lawrence (@Midas123456710) September 2, 2022
May he forever reign at the box office, as well...