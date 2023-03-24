Keanu Reeves Fans Celebrate His Birthday

By Kofi Outlaw

Today is the day we celebrate the birthday of one of the most "excellent" dudes on planet Earth: Keanu Reeves was born on September 2, 1964, making him 58 years old today. We think we are safe in saying that many fans probably don't assume Reeves is that old based on his looks – or the fact that he is still steadily kicking butt as a martial arts action star, in films like the John Wick series or the recent sequel The Matrix Resurrections

But alas, like fine wine Keanu is aging into an elder statesman – not that it's slowing him down at all in the industry. Fans are eager to get John Wick 4 in theaters in March 2023; Reeves is also the major celeb face of BRZRKR, which launched with a hit comic series in 2021 (co-written by Keanu), and is now set to become its own multi-media franchise with a feature film starring Reeves, an anime spinoff, and tie-in novel. 

But while Keanu Reeves continues to dominate the film industry (and now comics), check out why fans all over are simply honoring him for the icon he is on his birthday: 

Wonderful Actor & Really Nice Guy

That pretty much sums up Keanu Reeves.

prevnext

Check The Math...

Love the enthusiasm – just not the Common Core math skills...

prevnext

HBD From Your BFF

It's crazy to see how much life Keanu Reeves has lived since losing his best friend River Phoenix in 1993. We know River is celebrating his buddy today just like we are...

prevnext

He's ART

Is anyone arguing at this point that Keanu Reeves is a living work of art?

prevnext

LONG LIVE THE KING

May his reign last ANOTHER 58 years...

prevnext

ICON

Literally anything the man does is iconic.

prevnext

Spirit Animal: GOAT

He can be only one animal in this world... 🐐

prevnext

Real Life Hero

Never forget that Keanu Reeves is a hero in everyday life as much as he is on the big screen...

prevnext

Time Can Be Good

It all depends on how you use it. Clearly.

prevnext

Hope He's Enjoying It!

At the end of the day we want him to actually enjoy all the love and good fortune he deserves.

prevnext
0comments

John Wick 4 Coming Soon

May he forever reign at the box office, as well...

prev
Start the Conversation

of