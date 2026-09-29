Predator Director Officially Rebooting a Disney Property That Already Has a Billion-Dollar Spinoff

Despite some major box office setbacks, Disney is full steam ahead on live-action remakes of its animated films. Now, even their remakes are getting remakes. Starting with the 1996 adaptation of 101 Dalmatians with Glenn Close as Cruella de Vil, Disney has now offered up live-action reboots of most of its catalog. From the highs of Kenneth Branagh’s exquisite Cinderella to the lows of Snow White, the remakes have had a varied amount of quality and success. The studio’s most recent attempt to cash in was met with a resounding “meh,” as Moana hit theaters only a year after its most recent animated sequel. The release oversaturated that market and ignored the nostalgia play inherent in these movies. That isn’t stopping Disney from moving forward with the sometimes successful formula. The studio won’t be caught sleeping on remakes any time soon, with a new pitch from Predator director Dan Trachtenberg. Disney has 1.2 billion reasons to give it a green light.

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According to Deadline, Dan Trachtenberg is officially set to direct a new Sleeping Beauty for Disney. The movie is an original story inspired by the fairytale, not a 1:1 adaptation of Disney’s 1959 animated film. The project also won’t have any connection to the two Maleficent films starring Angelina Jolie and Trachtenberg’s Predator Badlands star Elle Fanning. Maleficent brought in $758 million, with its follow-up Mistress of Evil delivering another $489 million for a combined $1.2 billion globally. Trachtenberg developed the story with Willow’s Rayna McClendon. Alex Anfanger and Miracle Workers director Dan Schimpf will be tackling the screenplay. No story or cast has been announced yet.

Waking A Sleeping Giant

Disney

For those curious about what the tone for Trachtenberg’s Sleeping Beauty could be, the director himself has weighed in on the subject of Disney princesses in the past. Before becoming a franchise-fixing director, Dan Trachtenberg cohosted the Totally Rad Show with Alex Albrecht and Jeff Cannata. On their 144th episode, the show hosts gave their thoughts on the release of Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. Their review hinted at how he may approach the project. “It’s such a great postmodern fairy tale because you have this princess who is very self-made, and the themes of hard work and commitment and effort are so cool to see through the filter of the classic fairy tale, where most of the women are just waiting around for a man to save them.” That take on fairy tales lines up with his film output so far.

Ever since his breakout short Portal: No Escape, Trachtenberg has chosen to focus his features on female leads facing outsized challenges. 10 Cloverfield Lane found Mary Elizabeth Winstead trapped in a paranoid thriller during an alien invasion. Prey pitted Amber Midthunder against a Predator in the mid-1800s. Even Predator: Badlands gave Elle Fanning equal billing with the titular Yautja in their cinematic outing. The director likes to see a heroine handle her business, leading us to believe this Sleeping Beauty won’t spend the movie in a coma.

A Very Unfairy Godmother

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

As far as casting is concerned, Elle Fanning is probably off the table as Aurora in this incarnation to avoid overlap with its predecessor, but there is one actress the director has worked with before we can imagine getting recruited for the film. Mary Elizabeth Winstead could easily fill Maleficent’s horns and let her return to an archetype that helped launch her film career: villain. Before breaking out in Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, Winstead was Royal Pain in Disney’s Sky High, manipulating the film’s heroes to her own ends. That’s the same energy we want to see from Aurora’s evil fairy godmother.

From launching The Boys to now raiding the Disney vault, Trachtenberg has proven himself as a reliable bet in Hollywood. After course-correcting the Predator universe, the studio is betting he’s the man to correct their live-action adaptations’ increasingly misdirected path. Or at least, unlike Snow White and Moana, not put audiences to sleep.

As Dan Trachtenberg builds a reputation as a franchise resuscitator, what movie or comic would you like to see the director reimagine? Let us know in the comments below.