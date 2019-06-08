Keanu Reeves Is Thankful for His Recent Career “Keanuissance”

If you’ve spent any time on social media in the past month, you know by now that Keanu Reeves is back on top in Hollywood. Combining his role leading the John Wick franchise — something that grew in popularity overnight — with his marketability in the age of social media, Reeves is well-aware of the love. At a recent stop for the Toy Story 4 press tour, Reeves admitted he was just “glad to be here” when asked for his thoughts on the “Keanuaissance.”

How does Keanu feel about the current “Keanuaissance”…

“Well, I’m glad to be here. I’m glad to be having a revival. Thank you.”#ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/4z2XKnsDpz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 8, 2019

On top of the John Wick films — which will be getting a fourth film in a few years — Reeves is also appearing in a third Bill & Ted movie, something that’s been gestating for years. Bill & Ted Face the Music, which features both Reeves and Alex Winter in their roles from the previous two films, is set to be a direct continuation of the storyline we’ve seen before. The movie has also made significant strides in development, recently casting Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) and Samara Weaving (The Babysitter) as the character’s daughters.

The movie’s synopsis can be found below.

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 is now showing while Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 20th. Bill & Ted Face the Music is set for release on August 21, 2020.