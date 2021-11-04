Critically Hated Keanu Reeves Movie Making Waves on Netflix

Bad reviews are no match for Keanu Reeves, at least when it comes to streaming numbers. While some of Reeves’ movies in recent years have been big hits, both at the box office and with critics, he’s made quite a few films that few under the radar and lacked any kind of real buzz. That includes the 2018 sci-fi dud Replicas, which received some pretty terrible reviews and reactions from fans and critics alike when it was released. Despite the overall disdain for the movie, Replicas is finding itself another audience on Netflix.

Replicas was recently added to Netflix’s roster, and the thumbnail featuring Reeves’ face is proving to be a powerful marketing tool. Somehow, Replicas has found its way onto the Netflix Top 10 after being added to the streaming service. On Wednesday’s edition of the rotating ranks, Replicas came in at #9 overall. That’s good enough for the third-highest film on the list, behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie may have abysmal critic and fan scores on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences are now finally giving it a chance thanks to its new streaming home.

You can check out a breakdown of the current Netflix Top 10 below.

