Keanu Reeves Goes Viral For Not Touching Women

Fans are in the middle of what you would call a Keanussance, as love for Keanu Reeves is pretty much everywhere you look these days. Now some photos have made the rounds online that will probably only serve to endear him to fans more, as Reeves evidently doesn’t touch women when he takes photos with them at conventions, opting to have his hands hover to their side instead (via CNN).

The photos show Keanu in several instances taking photos with fans, but as you can see, he isn’t actually touching them, just holding his hands off to their sides. As you can see in the images below, that includes fans and even stars like Dolly Parton, with one fan collecting several instances of it and captioning it with “Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances. 😂😂 “

Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nnfIOZKbT1 — Kemoy Lindsay (@KemziLinzi) June 9, 2019

Fans are loving his approach, and reactions to Keanu’s photo style is already garnering plenty of reactions on social media.

I don’t think embracing someone asking to take a picture with you is disrespectful, in theory. But choosing to still respect their personal space is smart because it is thoughtful. — Jacquis Neal (@jacquisneal) June 9, 2019

Keanu has always been the MAN! He’s so down to earth and respectful. Not your typical celebrity; he doesn’t gloat about his fame. Love it! https://t.co/ljz7NYrK3t — Lissette Jones (@glamourbylj) June 12, 2019

i stan a respectful king love you so much keanu https://t.co/wLvl28sgth — sarita (@danktrex) June 10, 2019

This just adds one more reason to the list of why fans love Keanu. The actor has another franchise on his hands with John Wick (John Wick Chapter 3 just hit big at the box office) while the Bill & Ted series is receiving a sequel soon as well. He’s also a scene stealer in Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe, and he recently even made a debut on the E3 stage courtesy of his appearance in Cyberpunk.

So it’s safe to say the actor has never been hotter, and this will only serve to bolster his already sterling reputation.