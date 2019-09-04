Kevin Hart to Require Extensive Physical Therapy After Car Accident Injury

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart will require weeks of physical therapy to recover from injuries sustained in a car crash on Saturday. Hart is in the hospital now having undergone back surgery following the accident. He’s expected to be released by the end of the week, according to TMZ.

According to police, Hart was a passenger in the front seat when the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda he was riding in went off the road. Investigators say that alcohol did not contribute to the accident. Police are instead considering speeding as the cause of the accident as nearby witnesses heard the sound of tires screeching as if peeling out, before hearing the sound of the crash.

Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, offered an update on Hart’s condition after his surgery. “He’s great,” Eniko revealed. “Yep. Going to be just fine. He’s good. Everybody’s good.”

At the time of the accident, the vehicle was being driven by but Jared Black, who reportedly suffered serious injuries. Black’s fiance Rebecca Broxterman, Eniko’s trainer, became pinned in the backseat of the car following the accident. She came with only minor injuries.

The accident came the day after Hart posted a video of himself driving the Barracuda as a story on Instagram. Hart bought the vintage muscle car in July as a 40th birthday present to himself and commemorated the moment with a photo on Instagram.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — harts friend, co-star, and co-host — posted a supportive message to Instagram after hearing the news. “Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real,” Johnson wrote. “We have a lot more laughing to do together.Love you man. Stay strong” Hart and Johnson co-hosted the MTV Movie Awards. They co-starred in the films Central Intelligence and Jumanji.

Hart built his career in standup comedy before transitioning into film roles. He began with Paper Soldiers in 2002. His other films include Scary Movie 3 in 2003, Soul Plane in 2004, In the Mix in 2005, Little Fockers in 2010. I’m a Grown Little Man in 2008, Think Like a Man in 2012, Grudge Match in 2013, Ride Along in 2014, About Last Night in 2014, Get Hard in 2015, Ride Along 2, Central Intelligence, and The Secret Life of Pets in 2016, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017, and Night School in 2018.

Hart’s most recent film is as a voice actor in The Secret Life of Pets 2. He had an uncredited role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. His next film is Jumanji: The Next Level later this year.