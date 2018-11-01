Kevin Hart and Family Dress as Minions For Halloween

There have been a lot of great Halloween costumes so far this holiday, but sometimes you have to remember it’s all for the kids and celebrate with the family. That’s exactly what comedian Kevin Hart did this year, paying tribute to the lovable Minions from the Despicable Me movies.

The Hart family, including Kevin’s wife Eniko Parrish and his three kids, all dressed up as Gru’s indecipherable and inane sidekicks, rocking the classic overalls over some serious headgear. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hart has long been one of our favorite subjects at ComicBook.com, helping his buddies Jack Black and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson get into a Battle of the Jams against Marvel Studios star Chris Hemsworth while promoting Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The comedian has been steadily churning out new projects, most recently starring alongside Tiffany Haddish in Night School.

One of his latest projects will turn his life experiences into a new animated series for FOX, with the network hoping to bolster their already strong stable of shows including The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy.

FOX announced the new series Lil Kev earlier this year, focusing on Hart’s life as a young man. It will also feature voice acting from fellow comedians Wanda Sykes and Deon Cole.

“It’s about Kevin Hart’s experiences growing up and how his relationship with his mother and his community led to his optimistic, positive outlook despite some of the challenges and circumstances that he grew up with,” said Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn.

There’s no word yet on when Lil Kev will debut on the network.

Hart is currently set to work with Chris Rock, who will direct him in a new film called Co-Parenting.