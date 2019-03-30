Kevin Hart Shares New Photo From the Set of ‘Jumanji 3’

The cast of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle are currently in production for the film’s sequel, and the actors have been sharing tons of behind the scenes content for fans to enjoy. The latest post comes from Kevin Hart, who will be reprising his role as the avatar, Franklin Finbar, in the upcoming film.

View this post on Instagram Just hanging #Jumanji #Christmas2019 A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Mar 29, 2019 at 5:00pm PDT

“Just hanging,” the actor wrote. It looks like his character is going to have to experience one of those classic dangerous/unstable bridge scenes that has become a staple in the adventure genre.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, enjoying the behind the scenes look at the movie magic.

“Work don’t stop, can’t wait to watch this another masterpiece!!,” @trillionairemindsetkt wrote.

“Then they will show us that you’re waking on that on a very high mountain. Thanks Hollywood,” @bicharaetienne added.

“Wait is that comfortable,” @biscuitsprinkles joked.

Hart is re-teaming up with the previous film’s cast, which includes Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity.

The movie also features some exciting additions, including Awkwafina, who rose to stardom last year with Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. It was also announced at the beginning of the year that Danny DeVito of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Batman Returns fame was signed up to play a part in the film. DeVito is not the only veteran Danny to join the cast. Danny Glover, the actor best known for playing Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon films, is also joining the project. Once Upon a Time‘s Dania Ramirez is also a new addition.

The new movie will be directed by Jake Kasdan, who also helmed the previous movie and comedies such as Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and Orange County. Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg are returning to write the film. Rosenberg has plenty of impressive writing credits, including Con Air, High Fidelity, and Venom. Pinkner also wrote for Venom, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and various television shows, including Lost and Fringe.

The latest installment of the Jumanji franchise is scheduled for release on December 13th.

