Kevin Smith Announces Return of Shannon Elizabeth in ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

Kevin Smith is currently in production for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the long-awaited follow-up to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The director and co-star has been keeping fans well informed about the filming process on social media, giving frequent updates on the movie’s newest cast members.

The most recent addition will have fans of the original film extra excited. Shannon Elizabeth, who is best known for playing Nadia in the American Pie films, will be returning to the Kevin Smith world to reprise her role of Justice.

“And Justice for all! It didn’t feel like a true sequel until @shannonelizabeth stepped on the set of @jayandsilentbob Reboot. But it’s almost like she stepped out of a box that was sealed when we wrapped #jayandsilentbobstrikeback – because Shannon hasn’t aged at all! Time marches on, and it’s marched all over my face and Jay’s face – but not Shannon’s!,” he wrote.

“The love of Jay’s life returns to kick our primary plot into gear – and Shannon returned to us from #africa, where she’s been living lately, working to save elephants and rhinos with her @shannonelizabethfdn! So @jaymewes and I were especially appreciative Shannon not only came back but also came far, leaving behind the noble work for a minute to do some silly shit with old friends. One of the hidden highlights of the shoot for me thus far was overhearing #jasonmewes remind #shannonelizabeth that she was his first onscreen kiss. 18 years after we all got together and struck back, we’re reuniting to Reboot!,” he concluded.

In Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Elizabeth’s character was part of a kickass girl gang. Recently, Smith revealed that Reboot would have its own, new team of ladies. The Justice-type will be played by Smith’s own daughter, Harley Quinn Smith. (Although, she won’t be having a romance with Jay (Jason Mewes) like her predecessor.)

Elizabeth isn’t the only actor to reunite with Smith for the movie. Fans can expect to see Brian O’Halloran, who has been appearing in his film since playing Dante back in Clerks in 1994. Jason Lee will also be returning as Brodie, his beloved character from Mallrats.

Smith recently revealed more additions to the cast including Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Craig Robinson (The Office), Frankie Shaw (SMILF), Justin Long (Tusk), and Jordan Monsanto (producer of multiple Smith projects). Robinson and Long were both featured in Smith’s movie, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, in 2008. Smith also teased a cameo from hip hop duo, Method Man and Redman.

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”



Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

