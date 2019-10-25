Kevin Smith Reveals How Much Money the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow Has Earned So Far

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, the newest comedy from Kevin Smith, was released in theaters earlier this month for a two-night only Fathom Events screening. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie earned $691,418 on its first night of screenings, where it played in 788 theaters, and $319,887 on its second night, where it screened in 639 theaters. If you missed your chance to see the special showings of the “View Askewniverse” flick, have no fear, because Smith is hitting the road with his co-star, Jason Mewes, for the Reboot Roadshow. The tour kicked off last week in New Jersey and has already earned an impressive amount of money. Smith recently took to Instagram to share the current total.

“The Rapids couldn’t have been more Grand last night at @20monroelive when the @jayandsilentbob #rebootroadshow Tour came to town! We made many Michiganders happy while also making $62,636 for a single show! The Detroit show grossed $82,764, the Asbury Park show grossed a hefty $93,520, and the Chicago gross was a stellar $101,076! With 59 more Tour dates ahead of us, we’ll easily be able to pay back our equity investors less than one year from the start of principal photography! And that’s all because of YOU folks who come out and pay to see our movie with us! Many, many thanks, my friends! I have LOVED watching the movie with you every night! I either sit in the back or lean on a wall in the middle of the room and just bask in the glow of audience appreciation! You kids and your reactions make me fall in love with the movie all over again! And in meeting and greeting folks afterwards, I get to see cool stuff I’ve never seen before – like the SMITH shirt my man’s wearing in the last pic! As much fun as you all seem to be having on the #jayandsilentbobreboot Roadshow Tour, I assure you: I’m enjoying myself even more! If you’re in Jersey, Chicago, Detroit or Grand Rapids, the flick opens in theaters near you TOMORROW! For tickets, go to @fandango,” Smith wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 74% critics rating after 19 reviews and a 94% audience score after 450 reviews. This is pretty impressive considering the movie is the sequel to a comedy movie that was made 18 years ago.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith‘s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will soon be playing in select cities.