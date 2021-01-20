Kevin Smith Is Selling Limited Number of Signed Silent Bob Funkos

✖

Kevin Smith is best known for directing, but the star has had a whole lot of other ventures over the years. Smith has taken his Mooby's pop-up all around North America, recently changed the location of his comic book shop, records multiple podcasts, and often has new merch to plug. In fact, Smith took to social media this week to share that he's selling a limited number of signed Silent Bob Funkos.

"HOP ON POP! We’re selling signed Silent Bob and @thatkevinsmith @originalfunko Pops at the new @jayandsilentbob website (link in my bio)," Smith wrote on Instagram. "These two figures mark the 9th and 10th Pops that have been made of both me and my character, so I love the folks at #funko! Heads-up: we have a limited number (1000 each) so since they’re signed, they’re gonna fly fast! Many thanks to @julian.cmo, @lucasguytaylor, and @chelsey_cole for unboxing this army of me so that all I have to do is write my name 2000 times! Get Popped at the new #jayandsilentbob website, and while you’re there, check out all the new (and old stuff) that @jaymewes and I are signing! Next week at the all new #JayAndSilentBob website: the return of #eJay, aka #AuctionsAskew!" You can check out the post below:

In addition to the latest toy rollout, Smith also announced this month that he finished the first draft of Clerks III. The director already finished his script for Twilight of the Mallrats, which he hopes to film sometime this year. Now, it he's contuninging his sequel journey by updating fans on Clerks III.

"I started writing CLERKS III on December 28th and just finished the 101-page first draft last night! But the writing doesn't begin when you start tapping the keys: I've been stirring this stew in my brain pan for a while now. So when I sat down to put years of daydreaming into actual words, the typing part of the writing process was pretty brisk. Fake New Jersey (or what I’ve long called the View Askewniverse) has been so much more preferable to visit than the real world lately - but I’ve told the tale I wanted to tell, so it’s time to step back, hand the script off to a trusted few, and then tinker further based on the feedback," Smith wrote on Instagram.

