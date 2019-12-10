Kevin Smith Reacts To Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer

Sony Pictures finally released the first official trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife this morning, revealing a first look at the new film in the series which has a kind of Stranger Things vibe to it (mostly thanks to star Finn Wolfhard). Some viewers were quick to point out this comparison, using that as fuel for why they weren’t interested in the film. Others were eager to praise the first look at the new sequel, chief among them filmmaker Kevin Smith who has been a vocal fan of the franchise for decades including the 2016 reboot and the upcoming movie. Smith had high praise for the film and its director, plus how it ties itself to the original movie.

“Bravo, @JasonReitman!” Smith wrote, tagging the director of the new film. “I’m feeling a similar sense of discovery that I had as a kid when I saw the original #Ghostbusters! And Egon as the door is a huge homage to Harold Ramis! You’re doing the Lord’s work, Son!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bravo, @JasonReitman! I’m feeling a similar sense of discovery that I had as a kid when I saw the original #Ghostbusters! And Egon as the door is a huge homage to Harold Ramis! You’re doing the Lord’s work, Son! https://t.co/ovV2p9ZnSC — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 9, 2019

The for the new films on a family, played by genre veterans Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard. In the movie, the trio are forced to move to a family home in a small town where a connection to the original Ghostbusters team and the secret legacy hidden there by the children’s grandfather (implied by the trailer to be Harold Ramis’ Egon Spengler).

The surviving original Ghostbusters — Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson — will return for the film with Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver will also reprise their roles from the original films. Paul Rudd also appears in the new movie.

What Reitman has planned this time around is more of a “love letter” to the fans and his father’s films, including reports that he will use discarded footage from the earlier films in order to build a more direct bridge to the sequel — an approach that is also becoming more popular, with films like Cars 3 and Bill & Ted Face the Music using it to provide closure on characters played by actors who passed away between installments of the series.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to hit theaters on July 10, 2020.