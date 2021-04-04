Kevin Smith Reminds Fans That Mallrats Is Technically an Easter Movie

✖

Happy Easter, movie fans! While today's holiday isn't exactly one that is depicted in countless movies like Christmas or Halloween, there are still some films that can be watched in honor of the holiday. Whether it's a religious classic like Charlton Heston in The Ten Commandments or some family, bunny-themed fun like Peter Rabbit, there are a couple of movies out there that make for good Easter viewing. However, there's one fan-favorite comedy you may not have considered for today: Mallrats.

Kevin Smith's second feature film from 1995 takes place at a mall over the course of a day, and like any malls around Easter time, there's a picture station with the Easter Bunny. After Brodie (Jason Lee) lies to Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) about how he got beat up, the dynamic stoner duo take matters into their own hands. "All I said was that the Easter Bunny at the Menlo Park mall was more convincing and he just jumped the railing and knocked me down," Brodie declares. "He's f*cking dead," Jay replies. That, of course, leads to Jay and Silent Bob giving the poor, falsely accused bunny a beat down.

"On this Good Friday I pause and reflect on the best Easter movie ever- Mallrats," @Reflog_18 tweeted earlier this week. "No argument here. If DIE HARD can be a Christmas movie, MALLRATS can be an Easter flick," Smith replied. You can check out the tweet interaction below:

MALLRATS can be an Easter flick. https://t.co/WfRk9Ideqa — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 2, 2021

If you're a fan of Mallrats, you're in luck, because Smith is currently working on a sequel titled Twilight of the Mallrats that he hopes to film later this year. Smith previously shared with ComicBook.com that "everybody" comes back in the movie. "Everybody" also includes Ben Affleck, who requested a bigger role in the sequel.

"[Ben Affleck] cameo-ed in [Jay & Silent Bob] Reboot, far more than a cameo, but we were texting, and I was just like ... He had mentioned Mallrats because he mentioned his oldest daughter makes fun of him for Mallrats because of how he's dressed in the movie... She's like, 'Where'd you get those clothes?' He's like, 'I don't know.' So I was like, 'Well, you'll be able to tell her that you're in the next Mallrats if you want to come out and cameo.' And he was like, 'She likes it too much. Better be more than one scene cameo, dude. Put me in a lot.' I said, 'All right, done and done.'"

