Kevin Smith Reveals ‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot’ First Look at Brodie’s New Store

Jason Lee may not yet be listed on IMDB as a cast member for the upcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, but based on a new photo shared by director Kevin Smith, our hopes for his return to the Smith Cinematic Universe are extremely high.

Earlier today, Smith posted a photo to his Twitter account that teases the return of Brodie’s Secret Stash, the store owned by Lee’s Mallrats‘ character.

On Monday morning, a 48 year old man will sneak up into the attic and play with all his favorite toys again… #JayAndSilentBobReboot pic.twitter.com/wp2fwG1PHO — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 23, 2019

“On Monday morning, a 48 year old man will sneak up into the attic and play with all his favorite toys again…,” Smith wrote.

Brodie’s Secret Stash is a location that was created in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back when lots of Smith’s fan favorite characters returned for minor cameos. Lee came back as Brodie as well as Banky, his character from Chasing Amy. We can only hope that this pic means Lee will be showing up in Reboot.

Brodie’s shop is actually a nod to Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash, which is Smith’s own store in Red Bank, New Jersey (which is also where the fictional store is located).

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly excited about the possible return of Lee.

“I’m freaking out, sir!!!,” @JenLuvsReviews wrote.

“I miss Jason Lee,” @theduellist2112 added.

“Can I play? Congrats,” actor Greg Grunberg responded. Grunberg is known for Heroes, Alias, and making cameos in J.J. Abrams projects so fans would surely enjoy seeing him make a Smith cameo.

If you’re excited about Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, you can be a part of the action! Smith is looking for cosplayers to be Jay and Silent Bob extras in the film. Find out more info here.

Smith recently revealed that he’ll be heading to Louisiana this month to begin production on the film. According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Previously, the only other cast member listed on the site was Brian O’Halloran, who was expected to respire his role of Dante “I’m not even supposed to be here today” Hicks. However, he has since been removed from the page. Hopefully, this doesn’t mean the actor opted out, but rather a choice to keep the cast under wraps. However, the site does now list Donnell Rawlings as playing a character called Captain. Rawlings hasn’t been in a Smith film before, but is best known for his work on Chappelle’s Show.



Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.