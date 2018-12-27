Kevin Smith Reveals the Scissors That ‘Us’ Director Jordan Peele Sent Him

2019 hasn’t even arrived yet, but it’s safe to say that Jordan Peele‘s Us is already the most anticipated horror film of the year. The first trailer dropped on Christmas morning and it was the perfect gifts for fans of Peele and scary movies alike.

Well, the marketing for the movie didn’t stop there. The director also sent out eerie gift boxes to his friends in the biz. Earlier today, director Kevin Smith shared his new prize with Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thank U @JordanPeele! I loved your unsettling @UsMovie trailer but I’ll try to get rid of the scissors before my doppelgänger finds them! You have not only my admiration but also at least 20 of my bucks whenever one of your flicks hits theaters! Also: I got @KevinHart4real’s box. pic.twitter.com/55Mch0B6Oc — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 26, 2018

“Thank U @JordanPeele!,” Smith wrote. “I loved your unsettling @UsMovie trailer but I’ll try to get rid of the scissors before my doppelgänger finds them!” If you’ve been too afraid to watch the trailer, it appears the new movie is about killer doppelgängers looking to murder a family on vacation. Also, there are scissors. Spooky!

“You have not only my admiration but also at least 20 of my bucks whenever one of your flicks hits theaters!,” Smith wrote. We love solidarity between filmmakers!

Turns out, Kevin Smith received the wrong box, though! “Also: I got @KevinHart4real’s box,” Smith added. If you zoom in closely on the image in the box, you can see it does in fact say Hart instead of Smith. Hart hasn’t tweeted anything about Smith’s box, so it’s unclear if he also received the wrong one or if he was left presentless this Christmas.

The Kevins aren’t the only celebs to receive the fun gift from Peele. Patton Oswalt and Ice T were among some other celebrities who tweeted out their treats.

“Well, @JordanPeele, this is certainly…ominous,” Oswalt wrote. He received his before the trailer dropped, so it probably seemed even creepier to get an unexplained pair of scissors in the mail.

I just got a weird box from @JordanPeele … Looks like a Murder weapon to me… WTF?? #UsMovie! pic.twitter.com/LcPMiAfeGr — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 21, 2018

“I just got a weird box from @JordanPeele … Looks like a Murder weapon to me… WTF??,” wrote Ice T, who also posted about it before the trailer. Oh, Jordan Peele, you mad sneaky genius.

For most of his career, Peele has been widely known for his comedy, having been a cast member on MADtv and co-creating the sketch show Key and Peele with his long time comedy partner, Keegan-Michael Key. However, Peele has been venturing further into the world of horror ever since the success of Get Out, which won Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Us will be starring Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 12 Years a Slave), Winston Duke (Black Panther), Emmy-winner Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, The Comedy), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, The Get Down), and Anna Diop (Titans, 24: Legacy).

Us will be released in theaters everywhere on on March 15, 2019.