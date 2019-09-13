Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash Gets a Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Makeover

Kevin Smith’s upcoming movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, is the director’s first full feature film since Yoga Hosers was released in 2016 and his first “View Askewniverse” live-action film since Clerks II hit theaters in 2006. The director is pulling out all the stops, including going on a national tour with the Reboot Roadshow. The director also revealed on Instagram that his store, Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash, was recently given a makeover in honor of the new film.

“We’re getting ready for @jayandsilentbob Reboot at @jayandsilentbobstash! The good folks at @madeyalooksigns re-did the Secret Stash windows in Red Bank with our sweet new @wearebond #JayAndSilentBobReboot poster by artist @the_hsu! The Made Ya Look crew is Steve Martin (the New Jersey one) and his son. So a Father/Son team put up the window art for my Father/Daughter movie. Some folks (very few) try to shame me anonymously online for wanting to work with my kid and dragging her into everything I do. But I always put everyone I love in the stuff I make.- so why should @harleyquinnsmith get a pass? When you’re family or friends with Kevin Smith, sooner or later you gotta be in a movie. Or 10. #KevinSmith #madeyalooksigns #jayandsilentbobssecretstash #marketing #movieposter #redbank #newjersey,” Smith wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including some celebrities:

“Can’t wait to visit The Stash one day. 🔥💀🔥,” Agents of SHIELD‘s Ghost Rider, Gabriel Luna, wrote.

“Super Sweet! Looks Awesome!,” Clerks star, Brian O’Halloran, added.

“This is so cool!!!!,” Jay and Silent Bob Reboot actor, Aparna Brielle, replied.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, O’Halloran, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith first-timers showing up in the movie, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith’s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to his theaters on October 15th.