Kevin Smith Shares Throwback to Daredevil Movie Premiere Featuring Ben Affleck and Stan Lee

Long before Ben Affleck was Batman in the DCEU, the actor tried his hand at Marvel by starring in the Daredevil movie back in 2003. Before that, Affleck was partially known for collaborating with Kevin Smith in films such as Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and Dogma. Smith actually took to social media recently to explain why their relationship mirrors that of Martin Scorses and Robert De Niro. However, Affleck wasn't the only person associated with comics to appear in Smith's films. Stan Lee also made an iconic cameo in Mallrats. In honor of his long history with Affleck and Lee, Smith recently took to Instagram to share a photo of them all at the Daredevil premiere.

"The Daredevil premiere in Westwood, with @therealstanlee and movie Matt Murdock @benaffleck, 2/9/2003. This photo was taken long before the rise of @marvelstudios - so Stan has no idea he’s about to start making LOTS more cameos in movies 5 years later, beginning with #ironman. And Ben has no idea he’ll switch cowls (and studios) to become Batman 13 years later," Smith wrote. You can check out the picture below:

After a 10-year falling out, Smith and Affleck reunited last year for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot and Smith recently confirmed that not only is Shannon Hamilton in the new Mallrats script but that Affleck has said he is willing to return to the character.

Smith has also teased the return of Rene (Shannen Doherty), Willam (Ethan Suplee), Gwen (Joey Lauren Adams), Brandy (Claire Forlani), T.S. (Jeremy London), Trish (Renée Humphrey), Mr. Svenning (Michael Rooker), LaFours (Sven-Ole Thorsen), and Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Smith). Smith also recently revealed that Evil Dead's Bruce Campbell will be joining the cast of the new Mallrats.

That's not the only role Affleck is soon expected to reprise. It was announced last month that Affleck would be returning to play Batman in the upcoming Flash movie, which is being helmed by IT's Andy Muschietti. Affleck will be joining Michael Keaton, who is also going to be returning as Batman thanks to the power of the multiverse.