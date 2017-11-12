Mark Millar Teases Big Kick-Ass & Hit-Girl News

It looks like Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl may soon be suiting up for another adventure.

Mark Millar, the writer who created the Kick-Ass graphic novel and the unconventional superheroes therein, took to Twitter to tease that an announcement regarding the Kick-Ass franchise will be coming next week.

His use of photos from the previous two Kick-Ass movies, featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kick-Ass and Chloe Moretz as Hit-Girl, suggest that this announcement could be new details on a third Kick-Ass movie.

“Next Week: The beans spilled on Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl. Get excited!” Millar Tweeted on Wednesday. He followed that up on Thursday with a tweet reading, “Right, this brilliance won’t write itself. Time to help get a press release together for the big Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl news next week…” and on Friday with a tweet using photos of the Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl logos that reads, “Some big news next week.”

Take a look:

Next Week: The beans spilled on Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl. Get excited! pic.twitter.com/aOEqQcGKdh — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) November 8, 2017

Right, this brilliance won’t write itself. Time to help get a press release together for the big Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl news next week… pic.twitter.com/Z2hxrTgt4B — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) November 9, 2017

Some big news next week: pic.twitter.com/31RVz3wmwJ — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) November 10, 2017

Millar co-created Kick-Ass with artist John Romita Jr. in 2008. The series follows a teenager who decides to become a masked vigilante, calling himself “Kick-Ass.” The first Kick-Ass movie as released in 2010 and earned $96.2 million at the box office. The sequel followed in 2013 and made $60.7 million at the box office.

There were plans for a third movie, but many fans believed those plans may have been squashed after Kick-Ass 2 didn’t live up to the box office expectations set by the first movie. Millar’s teases suggest that may not be the case.

Three Kick-Ass comic book series in total have been published, plus a Hit-Girl spinoff series. Kick-Ass 3 was said to be the final story arc of the Kick-Ass saga.

Millar recently sold his Millarworld comic book imprint to Netflix and soon after announced The Magic Order, his first new series under the Netflix deal. The sale to Netflix did not include the rights to Kick-Ass or Kingsman since those rights already rest elsewhere.