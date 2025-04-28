Arrow Video Bringing Sylvester Stallone’s Cobra to 4K for the First Time

Arrow Video is gearing up for a busy summer of great physical media. With Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X 4K editions headlining the company’s May releases, and the Dark City 4K remaster arriving in June, Arrow Video is keeping the momentum rolling into July with a remaster and special edition release of Sylvester Stallone’s action classic, Cobra.

Friday saw Arrow Video unveil its complete list of July releases, and already fans are looking at Cobra as the biggest title of the bunch. Arrow’s special edition of the beloved 1986 film features a brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative, along with a horde of special features, new artwork, and a collector’s booklet. You can pre-order your copy of Arrow’s Cobra 4K here.

The 4K special edition of Cobra is set to be released in the U.S. and Canada on July 22nd, following its release in the U.K. on July 21st. You can check out the full rundown of technical specs and special features below.

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE by Arrow Films

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Original lossless stereo 2.0, 4.0 and DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by film critics Kim Newman and Nick de Semlyen

Brand new audio commentary by film scholars Josh Nelson and Martyn Pedler

Archive audio commentary by director George P. Cosmatos (1998)

TV version of the film featuring deleted and alternate scenes, presented for the first time on home video (standard definition only)

Slashing the Night Away, a new interview with composer Sylvester Levay

Dark Glasses, Violence & Robots, a new visual essay by film critic Abbey Bender on Cobra and 80s maximalist cinema

White Line Nightmare, a new visual essay by film critic Martyn Conterio on Cobra and the “Maverick Cop” genre

Stalking and Slashing, an archive interview with actor Brian Thompson

Meet the Disease, an archive interview with actor Marco Rodriguez

Feel the Heat, an archive interview with actor Andrew Robinson

Double Crossed, an archive interview with actor Lee Garlington

A Work of Art, an archive interview with actor Art LaFleur

The Making of Cobra, 1986 featurette

Teaser trailer

Theatrical trailer

TV Spots and trailers

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

Illustrated collector’s booklet containing new writing on the film by film critics Clem Bastow, William Bibbiani, Priscilla Page, and Ariel Schudson

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

Released in 1986, Cobra represented the second collaboration between Stallone and director George P. Cosmatos. The pair worked together on 1985’s Rambo: First Blood Part II and decided to immediately reunite for Cobra. Cosmatos went on to helm the beloved 1993 Western hit Tombstone, which received its own 4K restoration earlier this month (and was quickly sold out at all major retailers).

Cobra was just one of the titles announced by Arrow Video as a part of its July lineup. The release slate also includes 4K Blu-rays of The Stuff, Narc, and Zombie Flesh Eaters, as well as Blu-ray editions of Crumb Catcher and Ole Bornedal’s Nightwatch films.