‘Kick-Ass’ Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reportedly Cast in ‘Kingsman’ Prequel

Kick-Ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been cast in the currently-in-development Kingsman prequel, marking the star’s second Millarworld role.

The Daily Mail‘s Baz Bamigboye is the one who broke the news, on Twitter, noting that a number of previously rumored roles have also been confirmed, according to his sources, to appear alongside the Avengers: Age of Ultron star.

The film will supposedly film this year under the lens of director Matthew Vaughn, who directed both Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service. He also directed X-Men: First Class and the Neil Gaiman adaptation Stardust.

Titled Kingsman: The Great Game, it is expected to be a WWI-set period drama, which will film in London. The film will star Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickerson, with Rachel Weisz and Brad Pitt reportedly circling roles as well.

A proper Kingsman 3 is also on the way once the prequel is wrapped up, and it is also expected to be directed by Vaughn. That film will reportedly be the final installment to focus on the relationship between Harry and Eggsy. Star Taron Egerton seemed to hint at as much in a recent interview, revealing that he wouldn’t be a part of the “next” Kingsman movie, but he would hopefully return for another installment in the franchise.

“That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again,” Egerton said. “I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me. His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting. I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”

It appears that Kingsman 3 will be the foundation for the spinoff prequel, and will bring in two lead characters that will also be used in The Great Game. That movie will film back-to-back with The Great Game, but that isn’t the only piece of the Kingsman puzzle in development.

While the main trilogy will be coming to an end, Matthew Vaughn is also working on a spinoff film starring the Statesman, the United States branch of the Kingsman introduced in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. That is expected to bring back Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, and Halle Berry to reprise their roles.